ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

2 rescued during house fire in northeast Fresno, officials say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1hU9_0dYt4d0T00

Firefighters rescued a bedridden victim from a burning home in northeast Fresno.

Crews were called out to the home on Swift and Millbrook around 9:30 Wednesday night.

When firefighters arrived, several people had already evacuated the house.

Fireteams learned there was one more person still inside the home.

Crews rushed in and pulled them out of the house to safety.

The fire was kept to one bedroom and no injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#Swift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy