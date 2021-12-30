ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE case options spill in yet another leak

Android Authority
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly this time the apparent source is Samsung itself. A list of official Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases has leaked. The dump stems from Samsung’s Hungary portal. At least five different case styles are on offer, including a silicone option and a Smart View case. Samsung‘s finding it...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets listed on Walmart, US pricing tipped

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at the CES 2022 event next month. The company sent out invites for its “Together for Tomorrow” earlier this month, and if the rumors are to be believed, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 FE on January 3. Almost everything about the device has leaked, but the pricing.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Fe#Smart View#Hungarian#Sammobile
The Associated Press

New Year. Free Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at T-Mobile and Sprint. New You.

Wanna save $$$ and upgrade to 5G to kick off the new year? T-Mobile’s got you covered with free 5G smartphones on Us. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that on January 11 the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) 5G is coming to T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile, and the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is coming to Metro with T-Mobile and Sprint to follow. And both arrive with great deals to tap into the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile and Sprint customers — both new and existing — can:
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Galaxy S21 FE leaks its final secrets

Although its existence was at one point in severe doubt, the Galaxy S21 FE also turned out to be one of Samsung’s worst-kept secrets. Perhaps it wasn’t that intent on keeping the cat in the bag, considering it isn’t exactly its flagship product. The phone is still interesting to some extent, just to see how well this very late phone … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Hungary
albuquerqueexpress.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE likely to be launched on January 11

Seoul [South Korea], December 21 (ANI): The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to launch months ago, but many issues kept the company from releasing the handset.As per GSM Arena, new leaks have surfaced four frontal renders of the handset with different wallpapers but all of them showed January 11.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unboxing and hands on: Watch the video here

There is no official announcement from Samsung yet but the Galaxy S21 FE has been sighted. It’s actually not just another sighting. An actual unit was unboxed and held by a source. Matteo Virgilio of HDblog said they were able to recover a sample. We’re not sure if it’s allowed but the video is still up at the time of this writing. The phone looks like the original Galaxy S21 variant. The punch-hole cutout is still there. The triple rear camera setup is available. The phone presented in the video is the black version.
NFL
SamMobile

Leaked marketing renders highlight key Galaxy S21 FE features, specs

Hopefully, you’re ready for another Galaxy S21 FE leak because the floodgates seem to have opened. Not one week has passed since the official Galaxy S21 FE press renders leaked, and more promotional material is now following. The official press slide below was shared by @evleaks, and it confirms...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

A wild Galaxy S21 FE reappears in new leaked hands-on videos and photos

Here’s another Galaxy S21 FE leak to keep you busy for a little while as we wait for Samsung to unveil the device next week. Two Galaxy S21 FE units in different colors have been spotted side-by-side in a new leak (via @AhmedQwaider888), and once again, we get a glimpse of the thin display bezels and the camera housing design.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy S21 FE Pricing Seemingly Revealed In New Leak

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is all but official, as countless leaks have given us an excellent idea of what to expect. With the device just weeks away, we’re now learning about the pricing for the new Samsung smartphone courtesy of a tipster. Ishan Agarwal reports via 91Mobiles that...
NFL
Android Authority

Samsung finally announces launch date for AMD-powered Exynos chip

A new Exynos chip — presumably the Exynos 2200 — will launch on January 11, 2022. This will be the first Samsung chipset with a GPU designed in partnership with AMD. It is not totally clear if this will be the chip to appear in the Galaxy S22 series, but it is possible.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: what to expect

The iPhone 13 fixed a lot of what was wrong about the previous model with improved battery life, and it also brought bigger camera sensors and an even faster processor. But it might just face unexpected competition from a more affordable upcoming Samsung phone - the Galaxy S21 FE!. Short...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Leaked hands-on videos of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE confirms its design and key specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has got to be one of the most leaked phones of all time. We know everything there is to know about it, and we’ve had that information re-confirmed a number of additional times, too. We’ve seen countless images, specification dumps, and we’ve even seen it potentially canceled and revived. We then saw a new wave of leaks and renders cropping up, along with European pricing, too. Now it’s going a step further, as the first real-life hands-on video has surfaced on Instagram.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy