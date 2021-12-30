ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

2021 was a huge year for space exploration. 2022 could be even bigger.

Detroit News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 will probably go down in the annals of space history as a...

www.detroitnews.com

Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
SpaceNews.com

China aims to complete space station in another huge year in space

HELSINKI — China’s main space contractor will target more than 40 orbital launches this year, including completion of the Tiangong space station, following 48 successful launches in 2021. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC) stated on social media that it is targeting more than 40 launches,...
The Independent

NASA's new space telescope 'hunky-dory' after problems fixed

NASA’s huge, new space telescope is doing well more than a week after liftoff, following a pair of problems overcome by ground controllers, officials said Monday. The tennis court-size sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the process of being tightened. The operation should be complete by Wednesday.The $10 billion telescope — the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched — rocketed away Christmas Day from French Guiana Its sunshield and primary mirror had to be folded to fit into the European Ariane rocket.The sunshield is vital for keeping Webb's infrared-sensing...
Salon

All the space exploration missions to look forward to in 2022

Most of us will remember 2021 as the year we got vaccinated, the year President Joe Biden took office, or the year that started with the Jan. 6 insurrection. But let's not forget that space exploration and astronomy had a very good year indeed, one that ended with the launch of the highly anticipated James Webb Telescope.
petapixel.com

Ultra-Deep Space Photos Lead to Huge Discovery of ‘Rogue’ Planets

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have spotted at least 70 — but potentially up to 170 — new “rogue” planets floating by themselves in space thanks to wide-field images gathered from satellites and other facilities across the globe. The discovery was announced by researchers at the...
Linn County Leader

NASA is about to explore space beyond anything we’ve seen

On Saturday, the largest telescope ever built will begin a million mile journey on an Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana. While it’s a testament to NASA’s unmatched ingenuity, it holds unthinkable promise for humanity. That’s because the James Webb Space Telescope is nothing short of a...
vrscout.com

VR Series ‘Space Explorers’ Releases Its Biggest Episode Yet

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience took over two years to shoot and is the largest production ever filmed in space. According to a recent article by CNBC, the Oculus app was the #1 most downloaded app on Christmas Day, which means there are a lot of new Quest users out there. If you are one of those lucky new Quest owners, or if you already own an Oculus headset, do yourself a favor and check out Space Explorers: The ISS Experience “UNITE”.
WDAM-TV

Stennis Space Center, NASA make huge strides in 2021

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - NASA’s top leaders viewed the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi earlier this month, where a Space Launch System is being built. It’s the most powerful rocket in the world, designed to power Artemis missions to the moon and eventual flights to Mars. “That’s...
Phys.org

Scientists demonstrate a novel rocket for deep-space exploration

The growing interest in deep-space exploration has sparked the need for powerful long-lived rocket systems to drive spacecraft through the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have now developed a tiny modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system called a Hall thruster that both increases the lifetime of the rocket and produces high power.
New York Post

NASA’s new space telescope will soon explore the distant past

The James Webb is set to become the most complex object ever launched into space, and the most powerful time machine ever built. In a May interview with Fox News, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that the agency’s James Webb Space Telescope will “peer back in time” 13.35 billion years. Telescopes like James Webb and its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, see light from distant stars and galaxies emitted eons ago. Thus they see back into the past. Now, the world’s premier space science observatory — considered a successor to the Hubble — is set to launch into orbit.
albuquerquenews.net

Exploration of Space to hit new boundaries with new telescope launch

A NASA mission 25 years in development is finally ready for launch, and contributors from the Land of Enchantment are eager to join its search for life beyond Earth. The James Webb Space Telescope took the effort of thousands of scientists, engineers, and technicians from 29 states and fourteen countries. Tony Hull, adjunct astronomy and physics professor at the University of Northern New Mexico, led a team that polished all of the telescope's 18 primary mirrors and additional optics.
