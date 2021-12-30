2021 was a huge year for space exploration. 2022 could be even bigger.

Shares of Pure Storage skyrocketed 50% this year as the company delivered tremendous growth and profitability gains. If we look back one year, investors thought Pure Storage (PSTG) was dead money. Who would want to invest in a company selling storage, one of the most commoditized areas of the IT landscape? So went the conventional wisdom. But conventional wisdom got turned upside down in the last quarter of 2021. Small and mid-cap growth stocks, which had been the darling of the markets since the pandemic began (many names, especially in e-commerce or those involved in enabling remote work, doubled or tripled during this timeframe), began a deep correction. And in its place, value stocks (alongside large-cap tech stocks) began a furious year-end rally.

