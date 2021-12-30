ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks mostly higher, Nikkei 225 in Japan the exception

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia failed to break new ground on Thursday but mostly managed minor gains. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 went against the trend, shedding 115.17 points or 0.40 percent...

Fortune

Rising Omicron cases are no match for tech bulls as global stocks and U.S. futures soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One million new COVID cases in the United States: a new global record. A rise in hospitalizations. A devastating verdict in the business fraud trial of the year. Continued volatility in China’s onetime white-hot property market. None of that is holding back investors.
STOCKS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks start mostly higher on Wall Street, but tech lags

Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders gear up for economic reports and company earnings to resume after the year-end holidays. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going Tuesday. Weakness in some big technology companies held the Nasdaq to a gain of less than 0.1%. Bond yields continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.67% from 1.63% a day earlier. European markets were also higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Walgreens, Constellation Brands and Conagra report their latest quarterly earnings on Thursday.
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

Protests outside Evergrande offices as stock trading resumes

Protesters demand that China's once leading property developer, now plagued by debt, return their money. Shares of China Evergrande jumped as stock trading resumed, but investors who were worried their money would be used to keep the firm afloat staged a protest outside the Guangzhou headquarters. China Evergrande's shares gained...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil steadies as investors weigh impact of Omicron surge

NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, though the upside remained limited after U.S. fuel inventories climbed. Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.03%, to $80.04 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
WOKV

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed at 29,301.22 in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,567.20. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.4% to 2,950.00. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.1% to 23,025.67, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.6% to 3,609.14.
STOCKS
Reuters

Party over before it gets started

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. The euphoria seen in world stock markets in the first two trading days of the year already appears to be fading. Asian stocks outside Japan are down 1%, U.S. stock futures point to a weak open and European futures are mixed.
STOCKS
AFP

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak. Like mainland China, Hong Kong pursues a zero-Covid policy and maintains some of the world's strictest measures -- including virtually closed borders, weeks-long quarantines, targeted lockdowns and mass testing. The city has recorded 114 Omicron cases, with the vast majority identified at the airport or during the 21-day hotel quarantine that is mandatory for most arrivals. But a small community outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific airline staff has sparked mass testing and contact tracing in recent days.
CHINA
AFP

China Mobile surges in Shanghai debut after US delisting

China Mobile shares soared more than nine percent on Wednesday in their debut on the Shanghai stock exchange after the telecoms giant was delisted in New York amid tensions between Beijing and Washington. But the tide turned as tensions between Beijing and Washington have soared in recent years.
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher despite worries about rising numbers of cases of coronavirus in the region. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% in Tokyo’s first trading day of 2022. Among the gainers were Toyota, Sony and SoftBank. Shares rose in Australia and South Korea, but edged lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande announced it had been ordered to demolish a resort in the southern province of Hainan. Wall Street got the year off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Asian stocks track Wall St higher in upbeat start to 2022

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian stocks were firmer on Tuesday following Wall Street’s record highs on its first trading day of 2022, despite worries that the widespread Omicron COVID-19 variant could put the brakes on global economic recovery. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up...
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

New Year celebrations at stock markets! Sensex surges 929 points

Mumbai [India], January 3 (ANI): The Indian equities markets started the new calendar year 2022 on a firm note with the benchmark Sensex surging 929 points despite rising COVID-19 related restrictions across the country. The key indices of the Indian equities markets including Sensex and Nifty opened trading in the...
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

Asian stocks mixed, strong gains recorded in Japan and Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were flat to higher on Tuesday. Major gains were recorded in Japan and Australia while in mainland China and Hong Kong, stocks were steady. "As we start 2022, markets seem to have retained memories of 2021 and put Omicron in the backdrop with...
STOCKS
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

Sensex surges 632 points; bank, IT stocks climb

Mumbai [India], January 3 (ANI): Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged more than 1 per cent on Monday on the back of strong buying support in banking and IT stocks. At around 12.20 pm, the 30 stock SP Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange was trading at 58,886.41 points,...
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

Wall Street loses ground despite positive economic data

NEW YORK, New York - Positive economic data propelled U.S. stocks higher Thursday, with the Dow Joines and Standard and Poor's reaching record intraday highs. However the gains could not be sustained, and by the close all the major indices were trading in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
raleighnews.net

Sensex, Nifty close flat; IT, power stocks climb

Mumbai [India], December 30 (ANI): The Indian equities markets key indices witnessed range-bound trading on Thursday with benchmark Sensex and Nifty closing flat. There was good buying support in IT and power stocks while metal and energy stocks witnessed selling pressure. The 30 stock SP Sensex of the Bombay Stock...
STOCKS

