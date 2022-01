Before anybody asks, the answer is no, we're not doing a monthly interview with Ed Orgeron. It's not a bad idea, though. I mean, I've heard much worse ideas. Orgeron, the former LSU head coach who guided the Tigers to the 2019 national championship, spoke with the Lincoln Journal Star in early December following Nebraska's hiring of Mickey Joseph as associate head coach, receivers coach and passing game coordinator. A native of New Orleans, Joseph spent five seasons on Orgeron's staff at LSU.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO