ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues stay hot at home with victory over Oilers

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249e2J_0dYt1kMb00

Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists each to lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Edmonton Oilers 4-2 Wednesday.

Robert Thomas and Brandon Saad also scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues, who are 6-1-2 in their last nine games overall and 9-0-1 in their last 10 home games.

Blues coach Craig Berube earned his 200th NHL coaching victory.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored for the Oilers, who lost for the seventh time in their last nine games.

Mike Smith returned from his leg injury to make 29 saves for Edmonton in his first start since Oct. 19.

The Blues outscored the Oilers 2-1 and outshot them 15-10 in the wide-open first period.

Thomas, who missed seven games with a lower-body injury, and Kyrou, who was out four games with an upper-body injury, returned to the lineup and gave the Blues an early 2-0 lead.

Kyrou tipped the puck ahead to Thomas for a 2-on-0 break with Tarasenko and Thomas tapped in Tarasenko’s cross-crease pass 4:03 into the game.

Less than 3 minutes later Kyrou made it 2-0 with a clean break-in from the right wing.

Draisaitl cut to his left into the high slot to beat Binnington with a snapshot 32 seconds later to cut the Blues’ lead in half.

Bouchard tied the game 2-2 with 8:11 left in the second period with a shot from atop the right circle through traffic. Connor McDavid set him up after circling the back of the net.

But Tarasenko put the Blues up 3-2 with a clean break-in off Kyrou’s pass through Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith.

Tarasenko has five goals and four assists in his last four games.

The Blues scored a power-play goal 16 seconds into the third period to push their lead to 4-2. David Perron fired a slap shot from the left circle and Saad jammed in the rebound.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
David Perron
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Jordan Binnington
Person
Jordan Kyrou
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Brandon Saad
Person
Leon Draisaitl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Blues#Edmonton Oilers 4 2#Oilers 2 1
Yardbarker

Beyond the Boxscore: Johnny Gaudreau stays hot in Calgary Flames win over Chicago

CF% – 55.22%, SCF% – 68.42%, HDCF% – 72.63%, xGF% – 63.18%. It’s a Team Game – After Calgary got their stuff together in the second Chicago never stood a chance. The goaltending tonight was shaky from distance shots, but solid in tight. The supporting cast around the Flames net was fortunate enough to get every single bounce their way. Chicago didn’t do much to press outside the Debrincat-Kane line, and ultimately Calgary took advantage of it.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues at Pittsburgh: Penguins have been hot lately

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, PPG Paints Arena. TV, radio: TNT, WXOS (101.1 FM) About the Penguins: Pittsburgh (18-8-5) has the longest active winning streak in the NHL at eight games. Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues both had hat tricks in the Penguins’ most recent game, an 8-5 win over San Jose on Sunday. Like the Blues, the Pens have been getting a lot of players back from injury or COVID. Goalie Tristan Jarry and forwards Teddy Blueger and Kasperi Kapanen all came off the COVID list Tuesday and are available for the St. Louis game.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, has two assists in 10 ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy