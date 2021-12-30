Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari honours Navnedhi Waddhwa with Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award 2021

The chief minister of India’s national capital Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19, as Delhi and its surrounding areas have reported a surge in cases.“I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday.I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022The...

