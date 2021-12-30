ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari honours Navnedhi Waddhwa with Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award 2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/GIPR): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated well-renowned celebrity Numerologist and Graphologist, Vastu Consultant, and Energy Healer Dr Navnedhi Waddhwa with Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award 2021 for her incredible work for betterment of society. She believes in giving back to society...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Person
Bhagat Singh
Country
India
Society
Place
New Delhi, IN
Meditation
