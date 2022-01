The UK’s home entertainment market was up 13.3% in 2021, across physical units, digital transactions and VOD subscriptions, with its overall value rising to $5B (£3.7B), according to figures compiled by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE). Despite the year being hampered by a lack of big-ticket movie releases, with shuttered cinemas leading distributors to hold back key titles, December saw No Time To Die make up the slack. The latest James Bond pic only had its home ent release in the last two weeks of the year but managed to become 2021’s biggest title, selling 1,148,000 units across both disc...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO