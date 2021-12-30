EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls remain at the mercy of the USD price dynamics
By Haresh Menghani
EUR/USD staged a solid rebound on Wednesday and jumped to a fresh monthly high. The USD witnessed aggressive intraday selling and provided a strong lift to the major. Surging US bond yields helped limit losses for the USD and capped any further gains. The EUR/USD pair witnessed an intraday...
As soon as investors returned to the markets and liquidity was available after the holiday season, they interacted with the danger posed by the new Corona variable, Omicron. This caused the cancellation of thousands of flights around the world and forced countries to pass the celebrations amid strict measures. Investors returned to the US dollar as a safe haven, and EUR/USD collapsed to the support level of 1.1280. This is after the gains of the last trading of the year 2021 around the level of 1.1386 and is settling around the level of 1.1300 at the time of writing the analysis.
The daily chart is a complex mix of choppy price action that could instead be thought of as accumulation. Buyers are building a portfolio of a position averaging out at the cheapest price possible. However, given the strength of the recent sell-off, there is every possibility of a continuation of...
US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around 96.17, down 0.05% intraday during early Tuesday after rising the most in two weeks the previous day. The greenback gauge’s heavy run-up on Monday crossed a two-week-old resistance line, which in turn confirmed a falling wedge bullish chart pattern. Adding to the upside bias are the bullish MACD signals.
EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily losses in a fortnight. US Treasury yields retreat from multi-day top amid quiet markets, light calendar in Asia. Coronavirus woes, expectations of faster rate-hike from Fed propelled yields the previous day. German Retail Sales, US ISM Manufacturing PMI to decorate calendar. EUR/USD licks its wounds...
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1299; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1315 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1215. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1365. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1455. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.1270. This movement may lead to the start of the Flag pattern materialization.
Gold price remains at the mercy of the Treasury yields’ price action. US economic events and coronavirus updates will remain in focus. Gold 2022 Outlook: Correlation with US T-bond yields to drive yellow metal. Will the Fed hike rates in March? Are surging covid cases globally putting pressure on...
USD/CHF edged lower on Tuesday and eroded a part of the previous night's strong recovery move. Subdued USD demand was seen as a key factor that prompted some selling around the major. A combination of factors should continue to lend support and help limit any meaningful slide. The USD/CHF pair...
EUR/USD - 1.1305. Despite euro's rally to a 6-week high of 1.1386 last Fri, yesterday's selloff to 1.1280 in New York on broad-based USD's strength due to rally in U.S. yields suggests upmove from Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 has made a top there and below last week's 1.1274 bottom (Wed) would yield stronger retracement towards 1.1235.
USD/CAD pares the biggest daily fall in a fortnight, refreshes intraday low at the latest. Yields await fresh clues to extend run-up, USD pullback favors oil buyers. OPEC+ meeting, US/Canada PMIs for December will be in focus. After a strong start of 2022, USD/CAD declines 0.20% intraday to 1.2730 while...
Last Update At 04 Jan 2022 00:16GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 1.1463 - Nov 15 2021 high. 1.1434 - Nov 12 low (now res). 1.1386 - Last Fri's 5-week high. 1.1359 - Last Thur's high (now sup). 1.1299 - Last Thur's low. 1.1274 - Last week's low (Wed). EUR/USD -...
AUD/USD consolidates the biggest daily fall in a month. Bearish chart formation, downbeat MACD line keep sellers hopeful. Key moving averages challenge buyers, bears can aim for losses below 2021 bottom on confirming rising wedge. AUD/USD retreats from an intraday high near 0.7215 while paring the previous day’s heavy losses...
EUR/JPY retreats from intraday high, consolidates heaviest daily fall in two weeks. Sustained U-turn from 50-SMA, firmer RSI keep buyers hopeful. Key Fibonacci retracement levels, fortnight-old resistance line test short-term advances. Having witnessed a dull start of 2022, EUR/JPY regains upside momentum, up 0.35% intraday around 130.80 heading into Tuesday’s...
EUR/USD drops back below 21-DMA as US Treasury yields hold the advance. The pair remains within an ascending triangle formation on the daily chart. RSI stays bearish, a test of 1.1260 appears inevitable, with eyes on the US data. EUR/USD is pressurizing daily lows below 1.1300, as the bears are...
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1259; (P) 1.1319; (R1) 1.1358; …. EUR/USD dropped sharply after failing to sustain above 1.1382 resistance, but stays in range above 1.1185. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance will resume the rebound from 1.1186. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 1.1392) will bring stronger rise back to 1.1663 support turned resistance. On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger decline from 1.2348. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1663 from 1.1908 at 1.0934.
USD/CAD attracted fresh buying on Tuesday amid a modest USD strength. Elevated US bond yields continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped gains ahead of OPEC+. The USD/CAD pair reversed an intraday dip and moved back closer to the top end...
In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) at 6.3794 vs the last close of 6.3550. China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland. The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last...
GBP/USD regained positive traction on Tuesday and shot back above the 1.3500 mark. The risk-on mood, softer US bond yields undermined the USD and extended support. The worsening COVID-19 situation in the UK might keep a lid on the intraday move up. The GBP/USD pair rallied nearly 50 pips from...
Core bonds started the new year in an extremely weak fashion. US Treasuries underperformed German Bunds as trading volumes returned to early December levels. The US yield curve bear steepened with yields adding 3.6 bps (2-yr) to 12.2 bps (30-yr). The move was almost equally driven by higher real rates and rising inflation expectations. The leap higher in long-term bond yields comes after them being depressed ever since omicron set foot on US soil. Despite record national infection levels, yields finally continued their natural path higher. Is the “bad” news discounted? The European example shows that the economic impact of omicron so far remains less worse than initially feared. The monetary policy context continues to play a role as well. The Fed’s December decision to accelerate the taper process could already result in a March rate hike with some governors even calling to shrink the balance sheet starting in Summer. This week’s US eco data could strengthen this hypothesis. The December manufacturing ISM kickstarts the action today with consensus expecting another 60+ outcome. The non-manufacturing ISM prints on Thursday. December ADP employment change, weekly jobless claims and payrolls will - from Wednesday to Friday - be indicative for the tightness on the US labour market. Meantime, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) will provide us with more insight on the decision making process within the US central bank. These eco/events are expected to weigh additionally on US Treasuries. The US 10-yr yield returned to the higher end of the 1.37%-1.7% trading range in place since Q4 2021 with the upper bound serving as next resistance ahead of the 2021 high (1.77%). The German yield curve bear steepened as well yesterday with yields adding 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 5.6 bps (30-yr). We must add that Bunds underperformed US Treasuries for most of the second half of December. The German 10-yr yield leapfrogged from -0.4% to nearly -0.1% currently with the 2021 high waiting for a test at -0.06%. The European 10y swap rate already passed that technical reference, closing at 0.34% yesterday, the highest level since May 2019! Market expectations about the pace of a future ECB tightening cycle (start late 2022/early 2023) turned more hawkish since the December Frankfurt gathering. This week’s EMU eco calendar is less enticing than the US one, but we do get December inflation numbers on Friday. Subdued trading in FX space marks a stark contrast with action on bond markets. Yesterday’s US Treasury underperformance abrupted a test of the upside of the narrow trading channel in EUR/USD between 1.1186 and 1.1383. Sterling’s decent run since mid-December (BoE rate hike & positive risk sentiment) ran into EUR/GBP support just below 0.84.
Economists at DBS Bank expect the Swiss franc to weaken above 0.95 per US dollar on Federal Reserve hikes vs. dovish Swiss National Bank. “Barring any unforeseen shocks, expect CHF to depreciate above 0.95 per USD in 2022.”. “As a negative-yielding currency, CHF was more resilient than EUR and JPY...
Gold rises on Tuesday despite higher US yields. XAU/USD manages to hold above 1800$, more gains could lead to a test of 1830$. Gold prices are rising on Tuesday after strengthening during the American session even as US yields remain high. XAU/USD held above 1800$ and recently climbed to 1814$, reaching a fresh daily high. Gold is trimming Monday’s losses and is attempting to recover levels above 1815$.
