ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspected murder-suicide in Montecito Heights leaves 2 dead

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSka3_0dYszmAT00

A man and a woman believed to be his grandmother were found dead inside a Montecito Heights home Wednesday night after an hours-long standoff, authorities said.

Police were called around 3:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a home in the 3700 block of Oak Hill Avenue, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. When they arrived, officers saw a man in his 20s close the door and barricade himself.

The man refused multiple orders to come out, and SWAT officers were called to the scene, Lopez said. The officers entered the home around 6:30 p.m. after several attempts to get the man to come outside.

They found the man on the floor, dead of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lopez said. A gun was found near his body.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

2 bicyclists killed in Chatsworth crash: LAPD

A man was taken into custody after two bicyclists were left dead in a crash Tuesday night in Chatsworth, authorities said. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Plummer Street and Lurline Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victims, only identified as a man and a woman, were […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Anaheim police investigate multiple suspected drug overdose deaths

Four people are dead from a possible string of fentanyl overdoses in three unrelated cases in Anaheim that unfolded Monday, authorities said. Police did not find any drugs at the three locations but discovered foil and other drug paraphernalia, officials with the Anaheim Police Department said. Authorities think the drugs were ingested in a variety […]
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Montecito, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Driver in custody after pursuit ends in Santa Monica Mountains

A driver was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu Monday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver was wanted in connection with a possibly stolen vehicle. When Sky5 arrived at the scene around 10:25 a.m., the driver in the dark grey vehicle was seen stopped […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD seeks assailant in North Hollywood fatal stabbing

A 50-year-old man was fatally stabbed in North Hollywood on Saturday, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the attacker. The victim, Robert James Mosca, was stabbed in an altercation at the corner of Sarah Street and Vineland Place at about 1:35 a.m., police said. The assailant approached […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

62-year-old homeless man fatally shot in Sun Valley: LAPD

A 62-year-old homeless man was shot and killed in Sun Valley Sunday morning, police said. The shooting was reported about 11:12 a.m., when police were called to the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Strathern Street, according to Officer Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, who was in an encampment, had been shot […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shooting#Police#Swat#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Body found in Santa Ana River

An investigation is underway in the Newport Beach area after a body was discovered in the Santa Ana River on Tuesday. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Jan. 4, 2022.
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint in Oakland

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint over New Year’s weekend in Oakland. Schneider, an Oakland resident, tweeted about the robbery to her 52,000 followers, saying she was shaken up but otherwise OK. “Hi all! So first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

Dog found on New England highway leads police to scene of crash, injured owner

First thought to be a lost dog, a German shepherd named Tinsley successfully led New Hampshire law enforcement to the site of its owner’s late-night rollover crash. Both the truck’s occupants were seriously hurt, but thanks to Tinsley’s dogged efforts, they quickly received medical assistance once police found the vehicle, WMUR-TV reported Tuesday. “They could tell […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Small plane makes emergency landing on Seal Beach shore

A small plane with two occupants made an emergency landing on a Seal Beach shore Tuesday afternoon. Police got a call just before 12:40 p.m. regarding a plane on the sand, a Seal Beach Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. When officers arrived, they found that a Cessna 152 had landed on the shore at Seal […]
SEAL BEACH, CA
KTLA

Abandoned newborn found in box on frigid Alaska street

A newborn baby was reported in stable and healthy condition Monday after being found days earlier abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid temperatures near a rural intersection around Fairbanks, according to authorities in Alaska. Alaska State Troopers, in a statement, said they were notified around 2 p.m. Friday that a baby had been found […]
FAIRBANKS, AK
KTLA

KTLA

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy