Suspected murder-suicide in Montecito Heights leaves 2 dead

A man and a woman believed to be his grandmother were found dead inside a Montecito Heights home Wednesday night after an hours-long standoff, authorities said.

Police were called around 3:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a home in the 3700 block of Oak Hill Avenue, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. When they arrived, officers saw a man in his 20s close the door and barricade himself.

The man refused multiple orders to come out, and SWAT officers were called to the scene, Lopez said. The officers entered the home around 6:30 p.m. after several attempts to get the man to come outside.

They found the man on the floor, dead of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lopez said. A gun was found near his body.

