Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Changes for ‘The Queen of Spades’

The Oper Frankfurt has announced an immediate cancelation of all performances until Jan. 2, 2021, due to growing number of sick cases in the opera house. Among canceled works is Bizet’s “Carmen” scheduled for the New Year’s eve. The opera was set to star Rodrigo Porras Garulo as Don José, Adriana Gonzalez in the role of Micaëla, Kihwan Sim as Escamillo, and Zanda Švēde in the title role. The cast also included Iurii Samoilov, Brian Michael Moore, Karolina Bengtsson, Karolina Makuła, and Božidar Smiljanić. Simone Di Felice was signed on to conduct a production by Barrie Kosky with set and costume design by Katrin Lea Tag.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO