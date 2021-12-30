ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Changes for ‘The Queen of Spades’

By Francisco Salazar
 5 days ago

The Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain has announced cast changes for its production of “The Queen of “Spades.”. The company revealed that due to scheduling issues for soprano Serena...

Gran Teatre del Liceu Ordered to Reduce Seating Capacity

(Credit: Gran Teatre del Liceu official website) The Catalan regional government has introduced a series of restrictive measures aimed at curbing the latest spread of COVID-19. The Catalan authorities were forced to ask for a Catalan High Court approval for the new measures. A nighttime curfew between 12 a. m....
Teatro Real Changes Cast for ‘La Bohème’ Due to COVID-19

(Credit: Teatro Real official website) The Teatro Real in Madrid was forced to change a big part of the cast for the Dec. 29 presentation of Puccini’s “La bohème.”. Per Platea Magazine, only two singers from the formerly announced cast have appeared onstage – Krzysztof Baczyk in the role of Colline, and Joan Martín-Royo as Schaunard. The company announced that Joshua Guerrero replaced Michael Fabiano as Rodolfo, Eleonora Buratto appeared as Mimì instead of Ermonela Jaho, Raquel Lojendio replaced Ruth Iniesta as Musetta, and Andrzej Filonczyk portrayed Marcello instead of Lucas Meachem. Nicola Luisotti conducted a production by Richard Jones.
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘The Magic Flute’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “The Magic Flute.”. The company noted that for performances between Dec. 29 and Jan. 5, the role of Monostatos will be sung by David Cangelosi, replacing Rodell Rosel. Cangelosi made his Met debut in 2004 as Mime...
Bilbao Opera to Present ‘Guillermo Tell’

The ABAO TXIKI will present Rossini’s “Guillermo Tell” in an adaptation by Albert Romaní. The production will be shown at the Teatro Arriaga in Bilbao for five performances on Jan. 3 and 4, 2022. The production was originally presented at the Gran Teatre del Liceu and...
Staatsoper Hamburg Cancels ‘Weihnachtsoratorium’ on January 1

(Credit: Staatsoper Hamburg official website) The Staatsoper Hamburg has announced a cancellation of “Weihnachtsoratorium” due to a growing number of sick cases in the opera house. The work was set to star soprano Marie-Sophie Pollak, alto Katja Pieweck, tenor Manuel Günther, and bass Benjamin Appl. Gianluca Capuano was...
The Opera Buffs Cancels ‘Music of the Spanish Speaking World’ Due to Omicron Transmission

The Opera Buffs has announced that it was forced to cancel the event “Music of the Spanish Speaking World” due to the transmission of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant. Soprano Orianna Falla, tenor Anthony León, and baritone Efrain Solis were supposed to perform a program of song, aria, and zarzuela. The program was set be presented on Jan. 8, 2022 at the Barrett Recital Hall in the Pasadena Conservatory of Music.
Bayerische Staatsoper Cancels Final ‘Die Zauberflöte” Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Bayerische Staatsoper has cancelled the final performance of Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” on Dec. 30, 2021 due to a positive COVID-19 case in the cast. The opera was set to star Pavol Breslik as Tamino, Olga Kulchynska as Pamina, Marina Monzó as Die Königin der Nacht, and Günther Groissböck as Sarastro. The cast also included Eliza Boom, Daria Proszek, Lindsay Ammann, Milan Siljanov, Sean Michael Plumb, Jasmin Delfs, Ulrich Reß, Kevin Conners, Daniel Noyola, Jurij Diez, and Markus Baumeister. Ivor Bolton was set to conduct a production by August Everding.
Anna Netrebko to Perform ‘Il Trovatore’ at Mariinsky Theatre

Anna Netrebko is set to return to the Mariinsky Theatre. The soprano will return on Jan. 5 for one performance of “Il Trovatore” alongside an all-star cast that includes Ekaterina Semenchuk, Yusif Eyvazov, and Alexei Markov. Valery Gergiev will conduct the evening. The performance comes after the soprano...
Oper Frankfurt Announces Cast Changes For ‘Fedora’

(Credits: Nadja Stefanoff official website / © Alessandro Moggi) Oper Frankfurt has announced multiple cast changes for its upcoming new production of Umberto Giordano’s “Fedora.”. Per the official press release, soprano Nadja Stefanoff will take over the title role on April 3, 8, 10, 16, 18, 21,...
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Opera Change for Jan. 2

The Wiener Staatsoper has announced an opera change for Jan. 2, 2022. The company noted that “due to Omicron infections in the vocal ensemble, the first performance of the revival of “La bohème” has been canceled. As a result, the company will present “Tosca” with Malin...
Saioa Hernández Receives Spain’s Gold Medal

Soprano Saioa Hernández has received the Gold Medal for her work in “las Bellas Artes.”. The soprano received the medal from the Government of Spain alongside 30 artists including composer Teresa Catalán, actor Javier Bardem, Paloma San Basilio, Amaral, Ana Locking, Ian Gibson, and Antón Reixa, among others.
Oper Frankfurt Cancels Performances Due To Sickness In The House

The Oper Frankfurt has announced an immediate cancelation of all performances until Jan. 2, 2021, due to growing number of sick cases in the opera house. Among canceled works is Bizet’s “Carmen” scheduled for the New Year’s eve. The opera was set to star Rodrigo Porras Garulo as Don José, Adriana Gonzalez in the role of Micaëla, Kihwan Sim as Escamillo, and Zanda Švēde in the title role. The cast also included Iurii Samoilov, Brian Michael Moore, Karolina Bengtsson, Karolina Makuła, and Božidar Smiljanić. Simone Di Felice was signed on to conduct a production by Barrie Kosky with set and costume design by Katrin Lea Tag.
Cast Announced for Gyokou no Nikuko-chan Movie

A new update has been posted on the website for the animated adaptation of the novel Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbour)from Kanako Nishi, on this occasion they reveal the members of the cast, and reminds us that the premiere of the film has been dated for June 11 in Japanese theaters.
Luca Salsi Receives Cappuccilli Award

Luca Salsi has been awarded the Pietro Cappuccilli Award. The baritone received the award by Patrizia Cappuccilli, daughter of the great baritone, together with our CEO Dominique Meyer and Maestro Riccardo Chailly at the end of the last performance of “Macbeth.”. Salsi is one of the great baritones of...
