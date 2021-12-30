Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Changes for ‘The Queen of Spades’

The Bayerische Staatsoper has cancelled the final performance of Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” on Dec. 30, 2021 due to a positive COVID-19 case in the cast. The opera was set to star Pavol Breslik as Tamino, Olga Kulchynska as Pamina, Marina Monzó as Die Königin der Nacht, and Günther Groissböck as Sarastro. The cast also included Eliza Boom, Daria Proszek, Lindsay Ammann, Milan Siljanov, Sean Michael Plumb, Jasmin Delfs, Ulrich Reß, Kevin Conners, Daniel Noyola, Jurij Diez, and Markus Baumeister. Ivor Bolton was set to conduct a production by August Everding.
