Paolo Pinamonti Appointed New Artistic Director of Macerata Opera Festival

Opera Saratoga and Proctors Collaborative have announced the cancelation of a live concert at UPH on New Years Eve starring bass-baritone Zachary James. Per the official press release, Opera Saratoga and Proctors Collaborative decided to cancel the live concert due to the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant. Zachary James and conductor and pianist Laurie Rogers will video record the program at UPH, and the concert will be made available as a free video broadcast on New Year’s Day.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO