Paolo Pinamonti Appointed New Artistic Director of Macerata Opera Festival

(Credit: Teatro Real official website) The Teatro Real in Madrid was forced to change a big part of the cast for the Dec. 29 presentation of Puccini’s “La bohème.”. Per Platea Magazine, only two singers from the formerly announced cast have appeared onstage – Krzysztof Baczyk in the role of Colline, and Joan Martín-Royo as Schaunard. The company announced that Joshua Guerrero replaced Michael Fabiano as Rodolfo, Eleonora Buratto appeared as Mimì instead of Ermonela Jaho, Raquel Lojendio replaced Ruth Iniesta as Musetta, and Andrzej Filonczyk portrayed Marcello instead of Lucas Meachem. Nicola Luisotti conducted a production by Richard Jones.
Comments / 0