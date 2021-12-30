ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Poland spyware cases 'tip of the iceberg': watchdog

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent allegations that Pegasus spyware was used against three Polish government opponents are likely the "tip of the iceberg," said a cyber expert Wednesday who helped identify the phone taps. Evidence of the hacking, which has become a major scandal in Poland, was reported by the Canada-based cyber-security watchdog...

batonrougenews.net

Poland's Pegasus snooping likely tip of the iceberg expert

Warsaw's use of the controversial Israeli spyware on three government critics is probably just the start, according to one researcher. A cyber expert at security watchdog Citizen Lab has said there are probably more discoveries to come following the allegations that Poland's government spied on three of its fiercest critics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

AP Exclusive: Polish opposition senator hacked with spyware

Polish Sen. Krzysztof Brejza’s mobile phone was hacked with military-grade spyware nearly three dozen times in 2019 when he was running the opposition's campaign against the right-wing populist government in parliamentary elections, an internet watchdog found. Text messages stolen from Brejza's phone — then doctored in a smear campaign — were aired by state-controlled TV in the heat of that race, which the ruling party narrowly won. With the hacking revelation, Brejza now questions whether the election was fair.It's the third finding by the University of Toronto’s nonprofit Citizen Lab that a Polish opposition figure was hacked with Pegasus...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Largest PV investments in Poland and Ukraine

The energy transformation is gaining momentum, and the “green revolution” is becoming a fact. For Europe, 2020 represented a historic year for renewable energy sources. In the European Union, the rate of electricity generation from renewable energy sources amounted to 38%, ahead of fossil fuels (37%), and nuclear energy (25%). In Poland and Ukraine, key facilities on the energy map of the world were put into operation. And this is only the beginning. Plans for the coming years show that the energy ambitions of Eastern Europe are still untapped.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

The spyware crisis is much bigger than NSO Group

Those international hackers for hire you’ve been hearing so much about? Turns out they do much more. A new report from Facebook parent company Meta, to accompany its enforcement against cyber-mercenaries, hammers home the scope and scale of the world’s private surveillance problem. Opinions to start the day,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Donald Tusk
Person
Richard Nixon
Telegraph

'F--- him' - Donald Trump launches tirade at former ally Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump has launched a foul-mouthed tirade against one of his closest allies, former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of disloyalty after the US election. In an interview with Barak Ravid, a high-profile Israeli journalist, the former president fumed that Mr Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden for winning the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
Public Safety
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Russians Inspected U.S. Army Facilities in Germany

Russian government representatives toured U.S. Army training areas in Bavaria last week for an internationally guaranteed inspection, shortly after Ukrainian troops wrapped up a training exercise there with American troops. U.S. Army Europe and Africa said Thursday that it had hosted the Russian inspection team at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria...
MILITARY
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Weighs A New Attack On Gaza, Allowing Hisham Abu Hawash To Die On Hunger Strike

This Saturday, perhaps the largest escalation between the Palestinian armed factions and Israeli military occurred, when 2 rockets — allegedly fired by Hamas — struck the sea near Israel’s Tel Aviv. With Israel provoking Gaza frequently since the unconditional ceasefire in May last year, the Israelis now threaten war and the murder of a Palestinian political prisoner on hunger strike.
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS

