Wednesday Covid-19 Update

COVID cases, largely caused by the Omicron variant, are rising rapidly in Massachusetts and in Dover. Preliminary data from other countries suggest that Omicron may cause fewer serious cases and deaths than the Delta variant, but that isn't yet clear. Since serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths lag behind initial infections, we have yet to know the full effects of Omicron in the United States. The COVID patients currently in the hospital are typically people who were infected with the Delta variant a few weeks ago.

DOVER, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO