Wednesday Covid-19 Update

 6 days ago

The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,815 new coronavirus...

www.wzdm.com

FOX59

Indiana counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 7 had reached 790,118 COVID-19-related deaths and 49.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for […]
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Governor extends COVID-19 emergency order for 22nd time

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb extended Indiana’s COVID-19 emergency order for the 22nd time Wednesday. The extended order will be in effect until February 1, but state lawmakers are looking to cut that time short starting next week when the 2022 General Assembly session kicks off. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
State
Indiana State
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 3,334 New Kane Cases Since Wednesday; Region 8 Test Positivity Jumps to 11.5%; Thousands More Flights Canceled

OVERVIEW: U.S. Cases Up 47% in 1 Week; Thousands More Flights Canceled; 1 in 60 in Manhattan Test Positive. The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. this week is up 47% from a week earlier, and up 65% from two weeks earlier. Christmas disruptions and limited access to testing mean the real number is likely worse, USA Today reports.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wzdm.com

COVID-19 Numbers Keep Surging in Illinois

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Illinois. New figures Tuesday showed the daily average number of cases exceeded 16,000 statewide for the first time during the pandemic. The daily average increase was largely due to a record number of infections for a single day on Christmas Eve. The surge has...
ILLINOIS STATE
doverma.gov

12.24.2021 Dover COVID-19 Update

COVID cases, largely caused by the Omicron variant, are rising rapidly in Massachusetts and in Dover. Preliminary data from other countries suggest that Omicron may cause fewer serious cases and deaths than the Delta variant, but that isn't yet clear. Since serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths lag behind initial infections, we have yet to know the full effects of Omicron in the United States. The COVID patients currently in the hospital are typically people who were infected with the Delta variant a few weeks ago.
DOVER, MA
desotocountynews.com

Weekend COVID-19 numbers update

Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the addition of 7,058 cases of coronavirus over the Christmas holiday weekend with five new deaths reported. In DeSoto County, there were no additional death reports from COVID-19 during the weekend. The pandemic totals since March 2020 in DeSoto County were 34,864 cases, 440 deaths.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 51,644 new cases; more than one out of six hospital patients have virus

Florida reported 51,644 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus passed 7,000 for the first time since late September, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases has increased every day for a month, reaching a record 54,455 on Tuesday — more than twice as high as at any other point during the ...
FLORIDA STATE
wzdm.com

Indiana COVID-19 Coronavirus Briefing

Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing included no mandates, but Governor Holcomb did say he is extending his emergency health order to ensure the state can receive federal resources. He also addressed comments made recently by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who said who alleged that Indiana’s COVID-19 data is inflated and...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Surpass 2,700

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations set a new record Monday as they topped 2,700, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 26.87%, a 0.78% increase. Health department data show that cases went up by 14,251, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 751,450 since the outset of the pandemic. Deaths resulting from COVID-19 now stand at 11,658 after increasing by 26 over the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations increased 196 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,746. Of those hospitalized, 2,250 are adults in acute care and...
MARYLAND STATE

