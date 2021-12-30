ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung in talks to buy Biogen for $42 bn: report

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Biogen surged Wednesday following a report that South Korean giant Samsung Group is in talks to acquire the US biotech company for more than $40 billion. Biogen, which is known for its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and a neurology-focused medication pipeline, approached Samsung on a potential deal that could be...

Motley Fool

Have $2,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond

Zynga stock has taken a beating, but it still offers huge return potential. Altria's big dividend and low earnings multiple make the stock a good value pick. With the S&P 500 index gaining roughly 29% over the last year, it might seem like cheap stocks are harder to find right now. The good news for investors is that the stock market's gains have mostly been driven by a small selection of mega-cap tech giants, and there are still many promising companies trading at big discounts.
Apple becomes 1st US company to reach $3 tn valuation

Apple became the first US company to hit $3 trillion in market value, briefly reaching the landmark on Monday in the latest demonstration of the tech industry's pandemic surge. The iPhone maker scaled the record level near 1845 GMT, reaching $182.88 a share before slipping back slightly. The tech giant...
Seeking Alpha

Biogen retraces gains as Street weighs in on deal talks rejected by Samsung

Biogen (BIIB -7.3%) has pared yesterday’s gains after South Korea’s Samsung Group quashed rumors that it was eyeing a buyout deal to acquire the U.S.-based biotech. When The Korea Economic Daily broke the news earlier in the day suggesting over a $24B valuation for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), the company shares reached the highest level in more than a month, recording the biggest intraday rise since June.
wraltechwire.com

Biogen stock surges 10% on report of possible sale

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Shares in Biogen, the drug giant that has a major presence in RTP, surged Wednesday when rumors emerged that the company was exploring a possible acquisition by Samsung Biologics. However, the report was deined by the South Korea-based company. Shares were off some 5% in...
Seeking Alpha

Biogen-Samsung deal poses valuation difficulties - Jefferies

Recording the biggest intra-day gain since June when the FDA approved its Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares closed at over a one-month high on the news of a potential M&A deal with South Korea’s Samsung Group (OTC:SSNLF). Citing investment banking sources, The Korea Economic Daily reported Thursday...
pymnts

Samsung Could Purchase Alzheimer’s Drugmaker Biogen

Samsung Group is in talks to buy the American drugmaker Biogen, according to published reports Wednesday (Dec. 29). Biogen has apparently approached the South Korean company to purchase its shares, which could be valued at more than $42 billion. In June, Biogen landed regulatory approval in the U.S. for its...
FiercePharma

Biogen's roller coaster 2021 takes another surprising turn with report of $42B Samsung buyout interest

Samsung Group is in talks to buy Biogen in a deal that could be worth $42 billion, the Korea Economic Daily reported Wednesday, citing investment banking sources. If the report is true—and if negotiations succeed—Samsung would take control of Biogen at a time when the biotech is laboring to launch its controversial Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, and suffering from declining revenues as generics eat away sales of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.
Financial World

Cambridge’s Biogen in talks with Samsung over $42bn sell-off deal, shares jump 9.46%

Samsung Group, the Seoul-based S. Korean multinational industrial conglomerate, had been in an advanced stage talk to purchase Cambridge-headquartered American multinational drugmaker Biogen Inc in a deal what could value the Massachusetts-based biotechnology firm over an eye-popping $42 billion, a Korea Economic Daily newspaper report had unveiled late on Wednesday citing unnamed investment banking sources who had been overseeing the proceedings.
ShareCast

Maersk to buy LF Logistics in $3.6bn deal

LF Logistics is jointly owned with Li & Fund and Temasek, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund and is a logistics services provider, offering both contract logistics services across Asia and freight management services globally. Maersk said on Wednesday that the acquisition, which is due to close next year, is expected...
smarteranalyst.com

Biogen Slashes Prices of Aduhelm by 50%; Street Says Buy

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Biogen Inc. (BIIB), announced that it is slashing its wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of ADUHELM 100 mg/mL injection for intravenous use by 50% in the United States, effective January 1, 2022. However, the news did not go well with the investors who sent...
MarketWatch

Trajector withdraws plans for IPO, less than 2 months after initial filing

Trajector Inc. filed Tuesday to withdraw its previous filing for an initial public offering, "effective immediately." The Florida-based benefits management software company had filed to go public on Oct. 18, but had not yet determined the number of shares to offer, the expected price of the IPO, the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO or the ticker symbol. Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Stifel were the lead underwriters. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, but did request to the Securities and Exchange Commission that all fees paid in connection with the IPO filing be credited to the company's account for future use. The company's withdrawal comes during a time of investor disdain for IPO shares, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.0% during the past three months while the S&P 500 has rallied 11.5%.
Phandroid

How to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The time has finally arrived. After months of speculation and rumors, the Galaxy S21 FE is finally here and Samsung has provided all of the details we’ve been looking for. As expected, the Galaxy S21 FE retains the same design as the rest of the Galaxy S21 family with smooth curves and a camera module that melts into the frame of the phone. And if you’ve been holding out on upgrading to a new phone, now’s your chance. Here’s how you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.
