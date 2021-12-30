ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donations No Longer Needed for Afghan Refugees at Camp Atterbury

 6 days ago

The time to donate to Afghan evacuees through Operation Hoosier Allies is over. The Indiana National Guard said Tuesday...

KIMT

Afghan Refugees Silicon Valley Clinic

Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys. A San Francisco Bay Area health clinic founded four decades ago to screen refugees from Southeast Asia is part of the U.S. effort to resettle tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Most of the technicians, nurses and assistants at the TB and Refugee Clinic at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California, are also immigrants and former refugees themselves. Some arrived from Vietnam after the war while others chose to migrate. They know the shock of starting over in a new country where they don't know the language. They are eager to welcome Afghan people to America and help them adjust.
SAN JOSE, CA
KEYT

Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area health clinic founded four decades ago to screen refugees from Southeast Asia is part of the U.S. effort to resettle tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Most of the technicians, nurses and assistants at the TB and Refugee Clinic at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California, are also immigrants and former refugees themselves. Some arrived from Vietnam after the war while others chose to migrate. They know the shock of starting over in a new country where they don’t know the language. They are eager to welcome Afghan people to America and help them adjust.
SAN JOSE, CA
WATE

Afghan refugees rebuild in Chattanooga

News Weather Newsletters Watch Living East TN Sports Community Jobs About Us. Khan and Neena left Kabul, Afghanistan with their 2 children on August 25th. They were being pursued by the Taliban before they made it on a flight out of Kabul. Now, they’ve resettled in the Chattanooga area and are hoping to rebuild their life.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Afghan Refugees#Charity#Operation Hoosier Allies
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County lends hand up to Afghan refugees

Officials dropped off almost 1 ton of food at the Muslim Educational Trust in Tigard.The Washington County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office and multiple county departments recently completed a weeks-long food drive to collect items needed by Afghan refugees coming into the Portland area. When all was said and done, almost 1 ton of food — everything from large sacks of rice to nutrition bars to cooking oil — was collected and delivered to Tigard's Muslim Educational Trust on Monday, Dec. 20. Those who helped deliver the goods and unload a box truck full of the foodstuffs included...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Free Lance-Star

All Afghan refugees at Quantico have been resettled

All of the 5,000 refugees from Afghanistan who were being housed at the Quantico Marine Corps Base have been resettled into new homes, the base announced this week. In a press release issued by the Marine Corps base, officials said the Department of Defense, working in support of the Department of Homeland Security, had completed temporary support efforts for Operation Allies Welcome, which spanned almost four months at Quantico—from Aug. 29 to Dec. 22.
QUANTICO, VA
We Are Iowa

300 beds for Afghan refugees delivered to Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Afghan refugees finding their own way in central Iowa will soon have new beds to sleep on thanks to the Polk County Board of Supervisors. The board bought 300 beds, totaling more than $43,000, to disperse to three different organizations that are helping refugees settle. Those organizations are Lutheran Services of Iowa, Catholic Charities and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Republic

Guard ends refugee donation drive

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana National Guard has ended Operation Hoosier Allies Support, the mission to collect donations for Afghan evacuees who are staying at Camp Atterbury. This includes all donation sites at Indiana National Guard armories. Team Rubicon will still accept donations at its Johnson County site, National Guard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thereminder.com

RadSpringfield donates bicycles to Afghan refugees

SPRINGFIELD – In a continuation of their efforts to connect the community through bicycle donations, RadSpringfield is donating bikes to newly-relocated refugees from Afghanistan in a partnership with Jewish Family Services of Western Mass (JFS). Manager of RadSpringfield Rob Thomas spoke to Reminder Publishing about the non-profit organization’s history...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
KULR8

Butte Heart helps to resettle Afghan refugees

BUTTE, Mont. - A number of organizations around the country are helping to relocate Afghan refugees, and of those groups can be found in Butte, Montana. Butte Heart is one of 60 organizations across 32 states helping to resettle refugees from Afghanistan, an important mission for one woman behind Butte Heart, who happens to be an Afghan native herself.
BUTTE, MT
WRAL News

FARAH STOCKMAN: Would you sponsor an Afghan refugee?

Afghans are known for their hospitality. I once spent the night in a tribal area near the Afghan border with Pakistan in a house that looked like a fortress made of sand. I’d been invited by a tribal leader who told me that welcoming strangers — and keeping them safe from harm — was part of his family’s honor code. I’ve wondered ever since: Would Americans have welcomed him in the same way?
IMMIGRATION
Daily Freeman

Letter: Bard College gives hope to Afghan refugees

When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in1979, my father left his homeland for the sake of getting an education. Now, more than 40 years later, I too have left my beloved Afghanistan for the sake of my safety and education. Never in my life did I imagine that I would...
IMMIGRATION
spectrumnews1.com

Afghan American hopes to help refugees in 2022

SAN DIEGO — This year has been a mix of emotions for many Afghan Americans like Fatima Grismer, who felt a call to action to help the thousands of Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban overseas. "Once I realized how many families were going to be coming to the United...
SAN DIEGO, CA

