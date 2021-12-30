SHARON BOWEN BECOMES FIRST BLACK WOMAN CHAIR OF NYSE BOARD

Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin Smith will step down from the business news giant to launch his own media company. A Bloomberg spokesperson confirmed the news, and that Scott Havens will succeed Smith as CEO.
“After 8 years at Bloomberg Media, and more than 25 years in quality journalism, I’ve decided to pursue a personal dream, and a market opportunity, to launch a new kind of global news media company that serves unbiased journalism to a truly global audience,” Smith said Tuesday.
New York Times media columnist Ben Smith will join Justin Smith at the new venture, the Times reported.
Smith had led...
Comments / 0