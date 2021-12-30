ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

2021 Crime Trends: Fresno County sees alarming spike in vehicle part thefts, homicides increase in Clovis

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbMHP_0dYstC5V00

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Law enforcement officials are looking back at 2021 and are noticing some concerning crime trends across the Central Valley.

It’s not just one particular trend that’s concerning officials with both the Clovis Police Department and the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office, but they say there are a few trends with theft they’re hoping to curb in 2022.

With just days left until 2022, law enforcement officials are reflecting on 2021.

Clovis Police Sergeant Jim Koch says when looking back at the year, there’s one particular crime the department saw increase more than any other, vehicle part thefts.

“Historically a theft from a motor vehicle meant a tailgate a license plate, a mirror- now something that’s happening statewide is a theft of catalytic converters,” said Sgt. Koch.

In 2019, Clovis Police say they only had 61 vehicle part thefts reported. In 2020 it rose to 80. But in 2021, the department saw 302 vehicle part thefts, a 395% increase since 2019.

Another dramatic increase for Clovis was homicides. Not seeing any in 2019, two in 2020, to five in 2021. While concerning, Koch says three of those were domestic violence cases and an arrest has been made in each one.

“We do have crime in Clovis. It is the safest city in the valley, but we do have crime,” explained Sgt. Koch.

Across the county, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says catalytic converter thefts are concerning for them too, seeing a 59% rise in vehicle part thefts. As thieves focus on parts outside of the car, there were 731 reports of thefts of items inside vehicles in 2021, down from 811 the previous year.

An increase of suspicious fires kept firefighters busy this year, with reported arsons rising from 8 cases in 2020 to 19 cases in 2021.

When it comes to homicides, Lieutenant Brandon Pursell says they’re down slightly- only investigating 18 this year rather than 21. He says some of those we’re cases from smaller towns they took on, but they have a solve rate of around 70%.

With fewer homicides this year than last, we asked if Fresno County is a safer place to live now than at the start of the year.

“I think that is going to depend on your situation. Homicides are tough to predict. We’re just very fortunate that this year so far homicides are down and our solve rate is up,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell.

While vehicle part thefts county-wide were up dramatically, theft overall across all categories increased by 3%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man found dead in Tulare County orchard

TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an orchard on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Avenue 108 and Road 184 in Terra Bella after someone called 911 to report that field […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Cars
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
YourCentralValley.com

Police say there’s no evidence of election fraud by man found passed out with 300 recall ballots, drugs in Southern California

Investigators found no evidence that the man who was found passed out in a car in Torrance with hundreds of recall election ballots planned to participate in election fraud, police said Tuesday. The man, 34-year-old Eduardo Mena of Hawthorne, was arrested on Aug. 16, 2021 after he was spotted in a vehicle parked in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

South valley police K9 Axel wounded in standoff

WARNING: Video in the story may be disturbing to some viewers. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caught on video, an officer involved shooting leaves a local police dog wounded and leaves a long list of questions about what happened. At the top of that list, what happened to the suspect who was the target of barrage […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Koch
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclist killed in traffic collision over New Year’s holiday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified the man killed in a solo traffic collision on Saturday. Christopher Garcia, 44 of Clovis, just before 3:00 p.m. near Auberry Road west of Summit Mountain Road. Authorities say Garcia was driving a motorcycle westbound on Auberry Road at an unknown […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Thefts#Crime Rate#Sgt#Clovis Police
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Reedley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle near Reedley on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 7:00 p.m., someone called 9-1-1 after they spotted a 69-year-old man lying next to his bike in the roadway near the intersection of Alta and Manning avenues. […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera County reports first Omicron variant case

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Department of Public Health confirms the first known case of the Omicron variant in a Madera County resident Tuesday. The person tested positive on Dec. 20 and after further testing, the Omicron variant was confirmed on Dec. 30, according to health officials.  Authorities said the person was unvaccinated […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
YourCentralValley.com

Violent criminals no longer eligible for early release following California Supreme Court ruling

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A recent ruling by the California Supreme Court says correction officials no longer have to consider early release for violent felons. The ruling comes after nearly two-thirds of voters in 2016 voted in favor of Proposition 57, which was aimed at lowering the state’s overcrowded prison system by allowing for most […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy