Public Health

Local businesses temporarily close as COVID-19 surges

 6 days ago

CBS LA

OC COVID-19 Hospitalizations Eclipse Summer Surge

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed the number reached during the summer surge — which was fueled by the contagious Delta variant — and the figure is nearing the peak from the first wave in the summer of 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of COVID-positive hospital patients in the county increased from 545 Monday to 614 Tuesday, with the number of patients in intensive care rising from 104 to 110. The last time hospitalizations reached that level was Feb. 18, 2021, during a post-holiday winter surge of infections....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
State
Nevada State
State
Missouri State
News Talk 1490

Local Walmart’s Close To Sanitize Against COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Tis the season to be jolly and go shopping however with COVID-19 positive cases going up and testing becoming scarce, it is leaving businesses that are fighting to keep their doors open because they are short staffed with employees that are sick to close down for a couple days to sanitize and regroup.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS 58

'No store should do that:' Abrupt temporary closures of 2 Walmart stores leaves customers frustrated

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A rise in COVID-19 spread in the community pushed Walmart to temporarily shut the doors for two of its area stores. Walmart announced Thursday morning, Dec. 30, it would temporarily close the Walmart stores located at W. Silver Spring Dr. and at S. 27th St. starting at 2 p.m. The company said the closure would allow for a third party company to clean and sanitize the buildings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC New York

2nd NJ Walmart Abruptly Closes as State's COVID Outbreak Worsens

A New Jersey Walmart turned away customers Tuesday evening and remained closed to the public on Wednesday after dozens of employees tested positive for COVID-19, a worker at the store said. A spokesperson wouldn't confirm just how many cases had been confirmed at the store, but an employee said that...
LINDEN, NJ
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Richard Bryan
Person
Harry Reid
Wetlands Park fire

LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart Is Temporarily Closing Some US Stores

Walmart stores across the country are continuing to close with little warning. On December 7, mLive belatedly learned that a store in Kalamazoo County, Michigan had closed earlier that day while WSAZ reported on how an Ashland, Kentucky Walmart would close in two day's time, on December 12. The reason given to both of these news sources was that the store had to hire deep clean specialists to combat the uptick in COVID-19 cases in their respective areas.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
10 Tampa Bay

Auburndale Walmart to close through Wednesday for cleaning

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Walmart is set to temporarily close one of its stores for deep cleaning as COVID-19 cases continue climbing across the Tampa Bay region. The location in Auburndale, located at 2120 U.S. Highway 92 W., is scheduled to close at 2 p.m. Monday, the company said in a statement. It is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
AUBURNDALE, FL
#Car Rentals#Las Vegas#Covid#Las Vegans
BOCANEWSNOW

Ben’s Deli Boca Closes Due To COVID

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Ben’s Deli in West Boca Raton is closed until further notice due to COVID-19. We previously reported on the deli’s apparently problematic COVID protocols. That was roughly a year ago. Then, over the summer, Ben’s received several “high priority” […] The article Ben’s Deli Boca Closes Due To COVID appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Desert Sun

Sunnylands Center & Gardens in Rancho Mirage to close temporarily as COVID-19 cases rise

Sunnylands Center & Gardens in Rancho Mirage announced Wednesday it will be closing temporarily as a way to protect visitors and employees against rising COVID-19 cases. The temporary closure at the historic site, which has welcomed U.S. presidents and world leaders, begins Thursday and will remain in place through at least Jan. 4. A reopening date will be announced in the new year at www.sunnylands.org.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Las Vegas Sun

Where to get a COVID test in Las Vegas

The UNLV coronavirus testing clinic — the largest in Clark County — shut down early Sunday night after reaching capacity just halfway through its shift. The clinic did 1,750 tests in the first two and a half hours of its planned five-hour operation and closed at 8 p.m., said Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Philadelphia Business Journal

Main Line Health temporarily halts elective surgeries amid latest Covid-19 surge

Main Line Health is suspending elective surgeries for two weeks beginning Monday in response to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases and staffing issues at its hospitals. "We are seeing a significant rise in overall volume of Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 related patients as have other health systems in our region and across the country," the health system said in a statement. "This means more patients are coming into our emergency departments and being admitted to our hospitals, [creating] a need for additional staffing resources."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

