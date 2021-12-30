Local businesses temporarily close as COVID-19 surges

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed the number reached during the summer surge — which was fueled by the contagious Delta variant — and the figure is nearing the peak from the first wave in the summer of 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of COVID-positive hospital patients in the county increased from 545 Monday to 614 Tuesday, with the number of patients in intensive care rising from 104 to 110. The last time hospitalizations reached that level was Feb. 18, 2021, during a post-holiday winter surge of infections....

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO