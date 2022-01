When you think of New Year’s Eve, you think of Dick Clark, don’t you? Clark was a mainstay on the ABC special for so many years. He was a splendid host and it felt like a must-see to the Big Apple drop in Time’s Square with Dick Clark and his stacked cast of performers and actors and everyone else. It is easy to forget just how long and how successful his New Year’s Even specials really were. For instance, Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers remembered this week NYE in ’78 with Dick Clark.

