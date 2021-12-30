ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

DeSales remains unbeaten with rout over Neumann

By Jonathan Bodack
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales men's basketball maintains their perfect record with a resounding 96-56...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desales
kion546.com

No. 24 North Carolina women rout Clemson to stay unbeaten

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sophomore Deja Kelly took advantage of a career-best five 3-pointers to score a career-high 31 points and No. 24 North Carolina cruised to an 81-62 victory over Clemson in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Kelly knocked down 10 of 22 shots — 5 of 11 from distance — and 6 of 7 free throws for the Tar Heels (13-0, 3-0), who are off to their best start since the 2010—11 season when they opened 14-0. Kennedy Todd-Williams pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kelly scored 13 points in the first half to help North Carolina take a 46-24 lead into intermission. Delicia Washington came off the bench to score 16 with seven rebounds to pace the Tigers (6-8, 0-3), who have lost four straight games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
seehafernews.com

Packers Stay Unbeaten At Home, Clinch Top Seed in NFC with 37-10 Over Minnesota

The Packers locked up the number-one seed in the NFC by dismantling the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football 37-10. The rout of their N-F-C rivals on a cold night means the Packers won’t have to leave Lambeau Field for the conference playoffs. The Vikings beat the Packers earlier...
NFL
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia Eagles take step closer to NFL playoffs with win in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) - Jalen Hurts scrambled out of trouble while showing no ill effects from a recent ankle injury, Boston Scott rushed for two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles held on to beat Washington 20-16 Sunday to move one step closer to the playoffs. Hurts ran six times for 45...
NFL
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC Lady Jets end Holiday Classic unbeaten with win over Gulf Coast

AMERICUS – The 16th ranked South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets took an 88 – 85 overtime win over the 19th ranked Gulf Coast Community College Commodores on Thursday, December 30 in the final game of the Lady Jets Holiday Classic at the Hangar. With the win, the...
AMERICUS, GA
The Gardner News

'Numbers are so minuscule': Murdock high girls basketball team has to cancel the season

WINCHENDON – The girls varsity basketball season at Murdock Middle High School has been canceled, according to first-year head coach Brent Routhier. Last week, Routhier said he had six girls on the roster — senior Chloe St. Peter, sophomores Emma Oakley and Evelyn O’Dea, and freshmen Kendra Summer, Lisa Carrillo and Emma Blake — and while the task of completing the season would be daunting with so few players, he and the girls wanted to try. ...
WINCHENDON, MA
The Commercial Appeal

Can the Tigers save their basketball season?

Welcome to the Memphis Sports newsletter, and happy New Year! It’s Ray Padilla, providing you with what’s happening in Memphis Tigers, Football, Grizzlies and 901 FC news in 2022. With the cancellation of the Tennessee game, the fallout over the vaccination breakdown of its roster, the pause of...
MEMPHIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Hillcrest Fined For Actions At Martin Lions’ Club Tourney

Martin, Tenn.–Hillcrest High School in Memphis is facing $750 in fines after its boys basketball team left the court in the first half of its game against Obion County during the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament December 30 at Westview in Martin. The school was fined $250 for Coach...
MARTIN, TN
Paradise Post

Historic Wildcat men remain unbeaten, 10-0, beat Stanislaus 61-55

The Chico State men’s basketball team rallied to beat Stanislaus State on Sunday afternoon 61-55, to remain unbeaten on the year and tie a school record for wins to start a season. The 10-0 Wildcats (6-0 in California Collegiate Athletic Association action) are now just the second Wildcat team...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy