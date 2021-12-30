ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rivera talks QB situation: Taylor Heinicke will start, Kyle Allen will play if situation presents itself

By Jake Rohm
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zwV5_0dYsq0l500

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — After having a four game winning streak to get to .500, the Washington Football Team has gone on a three game losing skid, and finds themselves in need of a mircale to make the playoffs.

Sunday night’s 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was a tough pill to swallow for head coach Ron Rivera, and has brought back up a topic that has been the focal point of this franchise for a long time: Who will be the starting QB moving forward?

Taylor Heinicke had another bad statistical outing against Dallas, completing under 32-percent of his passes, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. Kyle Allen eventully came in at QB and played out the rest of the game.

This week, Washington has a must win game against the Philadelphia Eagles. During his after practice press conference with the media, Rivera cleared up the QB situation for this week.

“If the situation presents itself and allows for it, Kyle will play,” said Rivera. “If it doesn’t, we’ll stick with Taylor. It’s not necessarily about having to evaluate these guys. It is really just about giving them a chance to play if the opportunity arises. As I said, Taylor is the starter and he’ll play. If the situation calls for it, we’ll give Kyle the opportunity to play as well.”

Kickoff for Sunday’s game at home against Philadelphia is scheduled for 1pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Former Gonzaga star Caleb Williams announced he will enter the transfer portal, keeping Oklahoma as an option

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Former Gonzaga Eagles star, and five-star recruit Caleb Williams announced on his personal twitter account he would be entering the transfer portal, but still keeping Oklahoma University as an option for his college football future. WIlliams pointed to “sudden changes” as a reason for him to search for his right path. […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
WDVM 25

Washington Football Team will reveal new name and logo on February 2nd

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Football Team are finally in the “homestretch” of their rebranding process, according to a post from Team President Jason Wright on Tuesday morning. The franchise announced it will reveal it’s new name, and logo on February 2nd, nearly a year and a half after the team dropped the “Redskins” […]
NFL
Washington Post

Reeling WFT deals with more tragedy as brother of Montez Sweat killed in shooting

The Washington Football Team added another tragic chapter this week to an already difficult season when the club learned the brother of defensive end Montez Sweat was killed Tuesday in Henrico, Va., according to police. Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was pronounced dead after police in Henrico County,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Houston Chronicle

Taylor Heinicke belongs in the NFL, but he's not Washington's QB of the future

This conclusion isn't reached because, with under half a minute to play and 20 yards between himself and a victory, Taylor Heinicke reached back and slung the interception that finally and formally ended the Washington Football Team's playoff chances. Rather, it is reached after the entirety of 16 games, including Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles: Heinicke is not an NFL starting quarterback and therefore not the solution Washington so desperately needs if it's ever to find sustained success.
NFL
WAVY News 10

Heinicke to start Washington’s season finale, Kyle Allen could play

Taylor Heinicke is expected to get a 15th consecutive start at quarterback for Washington in the team’s season finale at the New York Giants. A week after broaching the possibility of playing Kyle Allen some in the final two games, coach Ron Rivera said Monday, “We’ll start off with Taylor and then we’ll go from […]
NFL
FOX Sports

Rivera names Heinicke starting QB for finale vs. Giants

Taylor Heinicke is expected to get a 15th consecutive start at quarterback for Washington in the team's season finale at the New York Giants. A week after broaching the possibility of playing Kyle Allen some in the final two games, coach Ron Rivera said Monday, “We’ll start off with Taylor and then we’ll go from there." Heinicke took every snap of Washington’s 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and threw an interception in the end zone in the final minute.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Richmond.com

Brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat killed at Henrico apartment complex

A shooting Tuesday afternoon in western Henrico resulted in the death of Anthony Sweat, the brother of Washington Football Team pass rusher Montez Sweat. Anthony Sweat, 27, was from Stone Mountain, Ga., but according to Henrico County police had ties to the Richmond area. He was shot and killed in an apartment complex on the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Nexstar#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy with one of his teammates on defense. In the defensive huddle, Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates, and then the rest of the defense had to break it up. The Ravens didn’t score on this possession, but this will be a...
NFL
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy