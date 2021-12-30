Amanda Gorman Recites Inspiring Poem Dedicated to the New Year

Riding on her successful acting debut in Netflix‘s global hit Squid Game, Hoyeon Jung is now the first Korean to get her very own Vogue cover. The February 2022 cover star sat down with the fashion publication to chat about her breakthrough career, in addition to her favorite Korean dishes, her love for New York City and more. “I didn’t even have time to pack my things. I had to leave my BALMUDA oven and a brand-new naembi (Korean for aluminum pot),” she recalls as she talks about her hectic schedule ever since the premiere of Squid Game. She proceeds to confess her love for the Big Apple: “Growing up, I thought I had so many shortcomings, and I always thought that I had to fix them. New York was the first place that told me that they were okay. I remember being so moved.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO