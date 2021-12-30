ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Gorman Recites Inspiring Poem Dedicated to the New Year

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Gorman, a National Youth Poet Laureate who delivered “The Hill We Climb” at this year’s presidential inauguration, has returned with a brand new poem titled “A New Day’s Lyric.”. Debuted by Instagram, the performance was filmed inside a theater starring Gorman dressed in...

Daily Herald

Book review: Amanda Gorman offers inventive collection of poems

"Call Us What We Carry" by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books) Asserting that "our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation" in "The Hill We Climb," inaugural poet Amanda Gorman urged the nation to account for its history to heal the future. This kinetic idealism now blooms in "Call Us What We Carry," her new collection of poems, as she explores why.
#New Day#Presidential Inauguration#Poem
