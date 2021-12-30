ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Missouri Department of Corrections tests probation and parole arrest program

kzimksim.com
 6 days ago

The Missouri Department of Corrections is testing out a program that allows some of its...

www.kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Sullivan Co. correctional officer arrested on Montana charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said Wednesday that a correctional officer in Sullivan County was arrested on charges stemming from incidents in Montana. Cottom said that sheriff’s officials were alerted by Montana authorities of a wanted individual, possibly living in northeastern Sullivan County.
MONTANA STATE
WMBF

S.C. Department of Corrections resumes visitation ahead of Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Inmates in South Carolina Department of Correction facilities will be able to have visitors just in time for the holidays. In-person visits will resume at all facilities, except Kershaw and Wateree River. These facilities currently have units in quarantine. Institutions with housing units on quarantine will not be allowed to visit.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Missouri agriculture department clears Santa’s reindeer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has cleared Santa’s reindeer to fly his sleigh. The state’s Department of Agriculture said in a tweet this week that the agency worked with Santa’s veterinarian to approve his livestock movement papers. Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph have all been given clearance to cross state lines. The certificate, which was posted online, shows that the North Pole is free of foot-and-mouth disease and other maladies. The department said in a news release that Rudolph underwent additional testing to prove he’s the most famous reindeer of all.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
kzimksim.com

MO could create a prison nursery program

Two State Representatives are offering legislation this session that would allow women entering Missouri prisons a chance to bond with their babies while behind bars. Representatives Curtis Trent and Bruce DeGroot are leading the effort. DeGroot says his bill could have an immediate impact on these families and beyond. All...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
kzimksim.com

As U.S. hits a COVID-19 record number in Missouri are also high

Omicron has helped drive the seven-day average of new cases to a record high. The U.S. is seeing more than a quarter of a million new cases each day, breaking the record set last January. Joey Parker tells us Missouri’s numbers aren’t much better. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign...
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Missouri COVID-19 cases on the rise

Health experts said it would get worse before getting better. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Joey Parker has our Tuesday morning state of health update. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Missouri to consider Georgia rural development program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new bill from Sen. Justin Brown would provide additional incentives to investors contributing to rural Missouri businesses if passed by the legislature. Brown’s SB 675 — deemed the Missouri Rural Workforce Development Act — would provide an incentive for those making capital investments in...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
California Democrat

Missouri Department of Conservation changes some paddlefish regulations

The Missouri Conservation Commission has approved several regulation changes for catching or snagging paddlefish. The commission gave its approval during its December meeting in Jefferson City. The changes in the wildlife code will become effective Feb. 28. The Missouri by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) asked for initial public...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kzimksim.com

Many free COVID-19 testing options available to Missourians

The state health department spokeswoman says demand is increasing for COVID-19 tests, and there are many free options in Missouri. Lisa Cox of DHSS says the state and federal government offer free testing – through health departments, testing sites, pharmacies in each region—and Missourians can order home tests to be sent to them.
MISSOURI STATE
klin.com

Pay Increases Spike Department Of Corrections Applications

Pay increases have prompted a spike in applications to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, especially for positions that work most directly with inmates. Director Scott Frakes says preliminary data indicates significant interest, including from individuals who work outside of the state. “We have had inquiries from at least 10 other states and have had potential recruits travel from California and Oklahoma to tour our facilities,” Frakes says. “In order to best accommodate those interests and fast track the hiring process, we are performing interviews and testing virtually. We are also giving new hires the opportunity to start working with the agency, prior to their scheduled training date.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy