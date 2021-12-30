ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Memorial plans released for former US Sen. Harry Reid

By Julia Romero, Caroline Bleakley
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bXLS_0dYslBv600

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A memorial for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid is planned to take place next Saturday at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

According to a spokesperson for the late U.S. senator, the memorial will be for invited guests. Tickets will be distributed through Senator Reid’s office. Information on the tickets will be released at a later time.

Family, friends, and colleagues will be at the memorial which will be live-streamed. The memorial is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.

Many have taken to social media to express how the former U.S. Senate Majority Leader impacted their lives during his tenure in Congress.

In a statement Tuesday, Obama wrote in a letter to the former Senate Majority Leader, “You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect. I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination.”

Sen. Reid passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the longest-serving state senator in Nevada history.

He leaves behind a wife and five children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Harry Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klas#U S Senate
KOIN 6 News

Oregon Army National Guard soldiers heading to Poland

According to the Oregon Military Department, the soldiers were deployed during a ceremony held at Camp Withycmbe in Clackamas over the weekend. About 120 Oregon National Guard soldiers were sent to Poland to support the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
CLACKAMAS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KOIN 6 News

Top 10 countries immigrants to Portland come from

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For those wanting to get know their diverse community a bit more, KOIN 6 News put together a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Portland. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Portland as of 2019’s five-year […]
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy