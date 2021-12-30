ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Exhibition brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSZMI_0dYskhDh00
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in San Diego (SEE Attractions and Bridgeman Images.)

DAYTON — The Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will bring near-life-sized reproductions of some of Michaelangelo’s greatest artistic achievements to the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The exhibition will feature reproductions of works such as “The Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgment”, along with 28 others, presented in a way that allows viewers to get face to face with the famous works, according to a release.

The exhibit will be open on Jan. 14, tickets are on sale now during the following days and times:

  • Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m.- 6.p.m.
  • Sundays 11 a.m.- 5:30 a.m.

Tickets start at $19 for adults, $13.30 for youth, discounts for seniors, students, military and family bundles are available. Tickets can be purchased on the exhibition’s website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Fairfield, OH
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Michaelangelo
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
54K+
Followers
79K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy