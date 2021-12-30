Exhibition brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to Dayton

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in San Diego (SEE Attractions and Bridgeman Images.)

DAYTON — The Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will bring near-life-sized reproductions of some of Michaelangelo’s greatest artistic achievements to the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The exhibition will feature reproductions of works such as “The Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgment”, along with 28 others, presented in a way that allows viewers to get face to face with the famous works, according to a release.

The exhibit will be open on Jan. 14, tickets are on sale now during the following days and times:

Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m.- 6.p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m.- 5:30 a.m.

Tickets start at $19 for adults, $13.30 for youth, discounts for seniors, students, military and family bundles are available. Tickets can be purchased on the exhibition’s website.

