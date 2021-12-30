ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa 92, Western Illinois 71:

By RossWB
goiowaawesome.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is a time for indulging, for gobbling down some of those delicious-looking sweets and treats. The new year is fast approaching and you can rededicate yourself to eating right, working out, and getting in shape then. For now, you can indulge in a few snacks. For Iowa basketball,...

www.goiowaawesome.com

How Much You Need to Earn to be “Middle Class” in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

Middle class is an idea we seem to be pretty comfortable with, until we try to define it. More than half of us are part of it, but what does being “middle class” really mean? We hear it described as shrinking, but who or what is “middle class” anyway? To me, the term has always described working people who earn enough to be secure. Wage earners who earn enough to purchase homes, vehicles, and some extras while keeping their bills paid. Investopedia defines the term like this; “The middle class is a description given to individuals and households who typically fall between the working class and the upper class within a socio-economic hierarchy. In Western cultures, persons in the middle class tend to have a higher proportion of college degrees than those in the working class, have more income available for consumption, and may own property. Those in the middle class often are employed as professionals, managers, and civil servants.”
kmaland.com

Iowa baseball lands 2024 commitment

(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa baseball program gained an in-state commitment from Mid-Prairie's Karson Grout on Sunday night. Grout -- a two-way player in the Class of 2024 -- saw time last year at third base, in the outfield and on the mound. Grout hit .432/.500/.558 last year...
goiowaawesome.com

The Aftermath:

If you think bowl games are dumb, you won’t get an argument from me. Once upon a time an invitation to a bowl game denoted a special season, a reward for assembling a college football team that was worth a damn. In the decades following their inception, bowls have had their souls siphoned off by corporations looking for marketing opportunities for an increasingly schlocky array of goods or services, while the significance of bowl games have been diluted by content-hungry cable networks desperate for something eyeball-worthy enough to generate ad sales. When all it takes to make a bowl game is bumbling your way to six wins (and sometimes not even that, Rutgers you sly dog) for the opportunity to help a company pimp its shit, all this bowl nonsense seems pretty pointless.
goiowaawesome.com

Caring is Creepy 2023:

The news isn't all gloomy around Iowa wrestling right now. Tom Brands & Co. picked up a major commitment for their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday:. Gabe Arnold, originally from Georgia but now a junior at Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania, gave a verbal commitment to Iowa yesterday, further strengthening Iowa's already-robust 2023 recruiting class. Arnold is the #1-ranked prospect at 170 lbs and the #6 overall prospect, nationally, per MatScouts. Among his accomplishments are a title at FloWrestling's recent Who's Number One event, a U16 freestyle national championship at Fargo, and two National Prep championships.
Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.
goiowaawesome.com

Iowa 80, Maryland 75:

There's a moment in noted cinematic classic Bloodsport where Helmer, one of the federal agents tasked with keeping track of Frank Dux (aka, Jean-Claude Van Damme), watches Dux show off his martial arts prowess and kick some ass. His response? "I'm just glad you're on our side, kid." I feel...
