Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, along north facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, along north and east facing reefs. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM ChST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday morning along north facing reefs and Friday afternoon along east facing reefs. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fresh to strong northeasterly winds and mixed north and northeast swell are expect to keep surf hazardous along north facing reefs until Thursday morning.

