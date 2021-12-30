ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-31 10:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wallowa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 19:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Wallowa County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 11:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 22:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 03:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING A few light snow showers may continue into this morning with some breezy winds ongoing. Although these winds could cause some blowing snow, overall conditions should continue to improve over the next few hours.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, along north facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, along north and east facing reefs. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM ChST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday morning along north facing reefs and Friday afternoon along east facing reefs. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fresh to strong northeasterly winds and mixed north and northeast swell are expect to keep surf hazardous along north facing reefs until Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches in the valleys and 15 to 33 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, along north facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, along north and east facing reefs. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM ChST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday morning along north facing reefs and Friday afternoon along east facing reefs. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fresh to strong northeasterly winds and mixed north and northeast swell are expect to keep surf hazardous along north facing reefs until Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

