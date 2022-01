If you borrowed federal student loans for college, you’ve already experienced the benefit and convenience that credit offers. By taking out your first student loan or applying for other lines of credit (like your first credit card), you’ve started the foundation of your credit history and now have a credit score. Every subsequent credit-based activity you conduct moving forward will affect that score, including your repayment history, the types of credit you open, and other factors. If you’re new to the credit world, this guide will walk you through how scores are created and the importance of keeping yours high.

