Energy Industry

Russian gas still flows east via Yamal-Europe pipeline

By Reuters
 6 days ago

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending fuel back to Poland for a 10th day on Thursday, data from German network operator Gascade shows.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland at an hourly volume of more than 1.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) on Thursday morning, the data shows, slightly above levels seen in the past 48 hours.

The pipeline is a major route for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Auction results showed Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers. read more

The German Economy Ministry has declined comment on Putin's remark. Gas importers have not responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed capacity nominations for Thursday's Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, were at 891,905 megawatt hours (MWh), rising from Wednesday's 842,954 but still below levels seen earlier in December.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Forint and crown continue early-2022 charge

PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown extended their gains on Wednesday as central European currencies make a strong start to 2022, boosted by interest rate hike expectations and fresh positioning. The forint has led the charge, rising over 2% so far in 2022 as it...
CURRENCIES
AFP

EU's Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine's frontline this week in a show of support for Kyiv in the face of Moscow's military buildup on its border, Brussels said Monday. Tensions have soared in recent months as the West has warned that Moscow could be planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbour after massing some 100,000 troops at the frontier. High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia are set to hold two days of talks in Geneva on the crisis starting Sunday after the Kremlin issued a raft of demands to Washington. Borrell -- who will meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv during his visit from Tuesday to Thursday -- has insisted that "any discussion about European security must happen in coordination with and participation of EU".
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

