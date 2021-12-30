ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wogan: Now You’re Talking, Thursday, 21.00, Channel 5

By TV Cream
tvcream.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf anyone’s trying to pinpoint when we entered the bad timeline, the three weeks in January 2016 when Bowie and Lord Terence both died is probably around the time we should be looking. As everyone...

www.tvcream.co.uk

tvcream.co.uk

No Hiding Place, Sunday, 17.00, Talking Pictures TV

No Hiding Place must be one of the least fortunate TV series of all time, in that it was hugely popular, regularly topping the ratings during its eight years on air between 1959 and 1967, made Raymond Francis a household name, and influenced so many later cop shows – and yet of its 236 episodes, only about two dozen still exist, which is better than nothing but barely enough to illustrate what a big show it was. There is some good news, though, in that substantial chunks of three episodes have recently been found, and after we hear about them in The Footage Detectives, we’ll get to see them in this compilation.
TV SERIES
WKMI

For The Next Six Minutes, It’s 1984 Again and You’re Watching Channel 3

Long before NewsChannel 3, it was WKZO in Kalamazoo. Watch this six minutes from 1984, with a "Where's the Beef?" commercial, a Hee Haw Station ID, and a NewsActive 3 promo. Where were you in 1984? Wherever it was, you had to be within earshot of Van Halen's "Jump" or "When Doves Cry" by Prince- radio played both of those songs to death that year. Of course, there was Michael Jackson's Thriller and the Pepsi commercial gone wrong. Footloose, Nightmare on Elm Street, The Terminator, and Sixteen Candles are just a few of the generation-defining films that came out in this landmark year. On television, it was Knight Rider, Family Ties, and Hill Street Blues that got high marks and a nation's eyeballs.
KALAMAZOO, MI
tvcream.co.uk

Past Forward: A Century of Sound, Tuesday, 13.45, BBC Radio 4

We’re looking forward to all the programmes marking the Beeb’s centenary this year, even if it’s just finding out how the likes of MasterChef and The Apprentice are going to mark it, which apparently they are. To kick off this auspicious year, Greg Jenner has been let loose in the archives to select, apparently at random, a number of TV and radio shows and ponder how they reflect the time they were broadcast. Elsewhere this week we’ve got an interview with Mary Whitehouse, an exploration of Porton Down and memories of the first post-war Christmas, but today’s programme sounds the most fascinating as it’s based around long-forgotten 1984 sitcom Comrade Dad starring George Cole, which leads Jenner to ponder how it reflected the Cold War paranoia of the era.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hot 99.1

Asian Doll Walks Out of Podcast After Things Get Heated – Watch

Asian Doll found herself in a heated argument with a podcaster but kept her cool despite the disrespect being thrown at her. On Monday (Jan. 3), Asian Doll walked out of the Fresh & Fit podcast after things got tense between herself and the show’s co-host Myron Gaines (aka “Fit”). In a clip that surfaced on social media on Tuesday (Jan. 4), Gaines appeared to be agitated that Doll is having a conversation with one of the show’s guests while other people are talking. You can watch video of the situation at the bottom of this post.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee Addresses Racist Criticism Over Her New Relationship With Boyfriend Jaylin Smith

Suni Lee is speaking out about her new relationship after going public with boyfriend Jaylin Smith over the holidays. On Dec. 26, the Olympic gold medalist — who's currently a freshman at Auburn University — posted two photos looking blissfully happy with her boyfriend, along with a caption of a single white heart emoji. However, shortly after posting on social media, some people online took issue with the relationship — specifically people in the Hmong American community.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

Woman Accuses Lil Baby Of Fathering Her Son, Fans Say They Look Alike

A woman is claiming on social media that Lil Baby is the father of her son and fans are saying he has a striking resemblance to the rapper. Shi Anderson, a nail technician, from Lil Baby’s hometown of Atlanta, posted photos of her son to social media Monday saying that the “Drip Too Hard” rapper is the father of her son.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
People

Tracee Ellis Ross Personally Asked Michelle Obama to Cameo in Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed how former First Lady Michelle Obama's appearance in the premiere episode of Black-ish's final season came to be. Ross, 49, stars on the sitcom as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, the matriarch of an upper-class Black family living in Los Angeles. The ABC series, which also features Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, will air its season 8 premiere on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: How Did Jason Harness Die?

The Gold Rush cast members have seen their fair share of injuries and health scares, but one star tragically passed away all too soon. Jason Harness was an Oregon-based mechanic that became a part of Todd Hoffman’s team for the first two seasons of the show. But even before Harness became one of the Hoffman employees, he already faced life-altering trauma.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

