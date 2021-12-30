Wogan: Now You’re Talking, Thursday, 21.00, Channel 5

No Hiding Place must be one of the least fortunate TV series of all time, in that it was hugely popular, regularly topping the ratings during its eight years on air between 1959 and 1967, made Raymond Francis a household name, and influenced so many later cop shows – and yet of its 236 episodes, only about two dozen still exist, which is better than nothing but barely enough to illustrate what a big show it was. There is some good news, though, in that substantial chunks of three episodes have recently been found, and after we hear about them in The Footage Detectives, we’ll get to see them in this compilation.

