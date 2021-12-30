Poster Exhibition at ArtCenter South Campus Gallery

Fairfield, CT - The public is invited to a reception on Jan. 9 at Art/Place Gallery to honor and remember the late Barbara Bernstein with a show of many of her paintings. Barbara was an original and founding member of Art Place Gallery. She participated in more than 200 group and national juried shows, including Salmagundi, Allied Artists of America, and Art of the Northeast. She won forty awards in addition to the Grumbacher Gold Medallion for outstanding achievement in oil painting and was a juried artist member of the CT Watercolor Society, CT Women Artists, and the New Haven Paint and Clay. Her works are in many many private and public collections, including General Electric Corp., the town of Westport, CT and the Connecticut National Bank, among others.

