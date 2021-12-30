ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Poster Exhibition at ArtCenter South Campus Gallery

By Garrett Rowlan
coloradoboulevard.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTittled: Baby Ink Twice: Letterpress Posters by Dafi Kuhne, open January 4-March 15, 2022, the HMCT exhibit displays posters fusing modern printing techniques with the century-old letterpress. The exhibit contains posters by Dafi Kunhe, a letterpress printer, graphic designer, and typographer...

www.coloradoboulevard.net

Comments / 0

Related
greenvillejournal.com

Art & Light Gallery to host ‘The Muse within Me’ exhibition

“The Muse Within Me” will open Jan. 4 at the Art & Light Gallery at 16 Aiken St. in Greenville. The exhibition, which will run in-person and online through Jan. 29, will feature works by Folly Beach, South Carolina artist Shellie Lewis. According to a press release from the...
GREENVILLE, SC
hwchronicle.com

Short film exhibition opens on campus

Video Art II students present 30 surrealist short films during an impromptu gallery exhibition in Feldman Horn Gallery on Dec. 14. The event, open through Dec. 17, features back-to-back screenings of the student films and installations of various costumes and props included in the films. Visual Arts Teacher Reb Limerick...
BURBANK, CA
thecordovatimes.com

Latest Copper River Gallery exhibit highlights Sheridan Glacier

The “Show Us Your Ice” exhibit featuring Sheridan Glacier themed works of art is on display in the Copper River Gallery through the end of January. Most of the artwork is available for purchase. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thought Fridays and noon...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Party Brings ‘Watercolor’ Exhibition to NYC’s Karma Gallery

Featuring around 50 vibrant watercolor paintings. Contemporary art gallery, Karma, is showcasing a solo exhibition of watercolor paintings by Nicolas Party. Titled Watercolor, the exhibition features about 50 vibrant pieces that illustrate the prowess of the Lausanne-born figurative painter. The paintings take on an elevated survey of plants and nature...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letterpress Posters#Hmct#Swiss#Squarespace#The Hmct Gallery
leoweekly.com

Buy Local Art ‘Off The Wall’ At This Louisville Gallery’s Exhibition

Pyro Gallery is in the midst of its “Off the Wall” Exhibition which showcases work from 19 artists and members of the Pyro co-operative. These members are:. The show is called “Off the Wall” because when you purchase the work, you can snatch it off the wall and run home with it. Ok, maybe a bit less dramatic but you get to take the piece you purchase home at the time of purchase. All work included in the show spans a mix of genres including painting, photography, fiber arts, mixed media and sculpture.
LOUISVILLE, KY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jehangir Art Gallery hosts Kanan Khant's painting exhibition 'Maya'

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/GIPR): Between December 14 and 20, 2021, the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai hosted "Maya", an exhibition of artist Kanan Khant depicting the historic Kalamkari folk art to express the feminine energy driving the universe. The exhibition was well-received among the visitors who also appreciated the beautiful depiction of stories of Radha and Krishna in a section of the paintings. Kanan has dedicated her artworks to the forgotten Indian artisans, especially women.
VISUAL ART
The Day

In the Galleries: Two January exhibits at Lyme Art Association

Lyme Art Association’s “First Impressions” exhibition is a juried exhibition of the Association’s Associate Artist members, accomplished artists who have been successfully exhibiting in selective shows. This exhibit will include a variety of media and themes: landscape, portrait and still life paintings, as well as sculpture....
VISUAL ART
raleighcw.com

Photo Gallery: NC Art Museum hosts Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary exhibit

The North Carolina Museum of Art is currently hosting an exhibit dedicated to artist Alphonse Mucha. The Czech painter, illustrator, and graphic artist is well known for his theatrical posters depicting actress Sarah Bernhardt, some examples of which are found in the exhibit. Other highlights include a look at Mucha's friendship with Auguste Rodin, rare photographs and sculptures, as well as self portraits of the artist.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Aspen Daily News

Christopher Martin Gallery offers new exhibits

Artist, gallerist and curator Christopher Martin is expanding his horizons this winter season. On the brink of the new year, Martin is representing new artists, opening two more gallery locations and creating fresh work of his own. Wednesday evening, Christopher Martin Gallery in Aspen will host an opening reception for...
ASPEN, CO
holycitysinner.com

Park Circle Gallery to exhibit works by Renée Fleuranges-Valdes & Pascale Sexton Bilgis

The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department is pleased to announce that concurrent solo exhibitions of fiber works by Renée Fleuranges-Valdes and mixed media works by Pascale Sexton Bilgis will be on display at Park Circle Gallery from January 5-30, 2022. A free reception hosted by the artists will be held at the gallery on Friday, January 7, from 5:00-7:00pm. The public is invited to attend.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
yadkinripple.com

‘The Colors of Winter’ exhibit coming to Welborn Gallery

A collection of works by the Yadkin Arts Council’s Artist Members that explores their memories and reflections upon winter, and the colors and moods the season evokes. “The Fine Art of Colored Pencil”: March 10 - April 29. The Colored Pencil Society of America (NC Chapter) presents a...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
The Independent

New hi-tech photo brings Rembrandt's 'Night Watch' up close

Rembrandt van Rijn’s iconic and huge painting “The Night Watch” is now also a supersized museum photo delivered right to your laptop in unsurpassed detail. The Amsterdam Rijksmuseum on Monday put on its digital portal what it called “the most detailed photograph of any artwork” ready for assessment by scientists and art lovers alike. It is expected to draw widespread interest especially since the museum is closed because of coronavirus measures. The 717-gigapixel photo allows viewers to zoom in on Captain Frans Banninck Cocq and see how the 17th-century master put the tiniest of white dots in...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Unseen paintings from pre-fame days to feature in Jack Vettriano exhibition

Previously unseen paintings by Jack Vettriano will feature in an exhibition at the gallery where he sought inspiration as a young artist.The show at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife will include 12 oil paintings he produced in his early 20s and 30s, signed with his birth name, Jack Hoggan.The works, painted before he achieved international success in the 1990s, will go on show alongside pieces that have sold for five and six-figure sums.It will be the artist’s first retrospective since a major show at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow in 2013, and the first to focus on his formative...
VISUAL ART
sanatogapost.com

Hill School Boyer Gallery Presents Moniz Exhibit

POTTSTOWN PA – An opening reception for “Life through Light and Shadow,” an exhibit of watercolors by Montgomery County resident Ellie Moniz, is scheduled for Jan. 7 (2022; Friday) from 7-9 p.m. in the Boyer Gallery of The Hill School Center For The Arts, 760 Beech St (at top). The event is free to attend and open to members of the public who adhere to The Hill School visitor’s policy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
hamlethub.com

Art/Place Gallery Remembers Barbara Bernstein with Exhibit

Fairfield, CT - The public is invited to a reception on Jan. 9 at Art/Place Gallery to honor and remember the late Barbara Bernstein with a show of many of her paintings. Barbara was an original and founding member of Art Place Gallery. She participated in more than 200 group and national juried shows, including Salmagundi, Allied Artists of America, and Art of the Northeast. She won forty awards in addition to the Grumbacher Gold Medallion for outstanding achievement in oil painting and was a juried artist member of the CT Watercolor Society, CT Women Artists, and the New Haven Paint and Clay. Her works are in many many private and public collections, including General Electric Corp., the town of Westport, CT and the Connecticut National Bank, among others.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Vermillion Plain Talk

Northern Plains Indian Artist In Residence Exhibition On Display In John A. Day Gallery

VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota is proud to announce the exhibition of the 2021 Northern Plains Indian Artist In Residence (NPIAR), Reyna Hernandez. "How to Open a Body to the Stars" is open in the John A. Day Gallery from Dec. 13, 2021-Jan. 14, 2022. A closing reception will be held Jan. 14 from 5-7 p.m. with an artist talk at 6 p.m.
VERMILLION, SD
coolcleveland.com

Verne Gallery

The Verne Collection is a little jewel of an art gallery/shop tucked away in Little Italy. Specializing in contemporary Japanese prints and paintings, it was established in 1953 when owner Michael Verne’s parents were living in Japan. For those whose tastes are in tune with a Japanese sensibility, this...
VISUAL ART
The Free Press

Exhibits

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — "Battle at the River Bottom: Drawings and Videos by Kristen Lowe" through Jan. 25 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Gallery talk 2 p.m. Jan. 23.
NEW ULM, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy