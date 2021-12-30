ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nikkei marks best year-end close since 1980s bubble

By Kevin Buckland
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average on Thursday recorded its highest year-end closing level since the bubble era of the 1980s, despite posting small losses in thin trading ahead of a four-day holiday.

The benchmark (.N225) slipped 0.40% to 28,791.71, with about 12 stocks declining for every one that rose. The broader Topix (.TOPX) lost 0.33% to 1,992.33, but also marked the best year-end close since 1989, following a 10.4% rally this year.

The Nikkei has rallied 4.9% this year, driven by fiscal and monetary stimulus as well as optimism for a post-pandemic economic recovery that has lifted stocks to records globally this year.

"The backdrop for stocks looks good next year," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, predicting the Nikkei will top 30,000 by end-March.

"Omicron looks like it won't result in a big shock for markets (and) investors don't seem concerned about the prospect of two or three rate hikes by the Federal Reserve next year."

The Nikkei hit its highest level of 2021 in September at 30,795.78, a first since 1990, the year of the stock market crash which had ushered in a "lost decade", a banking crisis and years of deflation and weak domestic demand from which Japan has yet to recover.

"During the bubble, price-to-earnings ratios were very elevated, but the Nikkei isn't so expensive now, so a break of 30,000 isn't a reason to worry," Ichikawa said.

In 1990, the market traded at about 50 times expected earnings, compared with around 15.5 times currently.

None of 1990's Japanese banks with hefty market capitalisations exist now, as they subsequently suffered massive loan losses and repeated mergers to survive. Now, the market is led by Toyota Motor (7203.T), followed by SoftBank Group (9984.T).

"It's true that Japanese stocks have been pulled higher by overseas markets, but strong earnings at Japanese companies have also been an important driver," said Takuya Yamada, an executive officer in the investment management department at PayPay Asset Management.

On Thursday though, every Nikkei sector was lower. Uniqlo store-operator Fast Retailing (9983.T) was the biggest drag, sliding 0.55%, while Nintendo (7974.T) dropped 2.03% and sauce maker Kikkoman (2801.T) lost 2.13%.

SoftBank Group was the biggest gainer by index points on Thursday, rising 1.46%. The biggest percentage gainer was Z Holdings (4689.T), formerly known as Yahoo Japan, which rallied 3.33%.

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 2.57% to $308.53 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.06% to 4,793.54. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $301.65, which the company achieved on December 30th.
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks mark worst day in over 2 weeks on institutional sell-off

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell to their worst session in more than two weeks on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar and higher U.S. yields weighed on tech heavyweights and institutional investors extended their sell-off in equities that went ex-dividend.
STOCKS
Axios

The market's best three years since '99

2021 was a dozen spiritually debilitating months of disruption and sickness — but also a hopeful time of vaccination, resilience and recovery. Either way, the market loved it. The big picture: The S&P 500 jumped nearly 27% last year, underpinned by super-supportive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and...
STOCKS
Reuters

Nikkei closes higher as gains in Sony, Toyota outweigh tech losses

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei closed marginally higher on Wednesday as gains in blue-chip stocks such as Sony Group and Toyota Motor outweighed weakness in technology heavyweights fuelled by fears of early U.S. interest rate hikes. The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 0.1% to 29,332.16, after falling into...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikkei#Deflation#Softbank Group#Tokyo#Topx#Omicron#The Federal Reserve#Japanese#Toyota Motor
Reuters

European shares pause after record run

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares lost steam on Wednesday after kicking off the new year with record highs, as rising U.S. Treasury yields and regulatory worries in China kept global investors on edge.
STOCKS
Reuters

Tech weakness drag Hong Kong shares lower

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed lower on Wednesday, as tech shares mirrored global weakness, while China’s top market regulator announcing new fines on leading technology companies also weighed on sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down...
STOCKS
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.10%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.10% to hit a new 1-month high. The biggest gainers of the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Auto stocks help European equities rise for third day

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Valneva falls for seventh day (Adds comment, updates prices) Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Wednesday, as gains in auto, chemical and oil stocks helped counter concerns about tighter U.S. monetary policy and regulatory crackdowns in China.
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks break four-day winning streak as Tencent, Alibaba slip

* Alibaba, Tencent fined over failure to report deals. * Turkey is prioritising inflation control- FinMin. * Kazakh dollar bonds hit after government resigns. Jan 5 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks broke a four-day winning streak on Wednesday as regulatory fines hit heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba, dragging tech stocks, while worries about inflation and tighter U.S. monetary policy also weighed.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to finish at 29,332.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,950.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 22,985.05, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.0% to 3,596.03. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of the more contagious omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.18% to $1,149.59 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.33% to 15,622.72. Tesla Inc. closed $93.90 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday following a mixed Wall Street session as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen. U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors geared up for interest...
STOCKS
Fortune

Rising Omicron cases are no match for tech bulls as global stocks and U.S. futures soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One million new COVID cases in the United States: a new global record. A rise in hospitalizations. A devastating verdict in the business fraud trial of the year. Continued volatility in China’s onetime white-hot property market. None of that is holding back investors.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy