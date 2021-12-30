ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard Asks Court To Dismiss Defamation Suits Filed By Eric Ferguson’s Accusers.

Cover picture for the articleCynthia DeNicolo, a former associate producer at Chicago hot AC “101.9 The Mix” WTMX filed the first lawsuit against Ferguson, claiming he abused his power to coerce sexual favors from her early in her career and then prevented her from advancing after she rebuffed efforts to restart an “unwanted sexual relationship.”...

