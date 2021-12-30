Deal Digest: ‘Punjabi Radio’ Knows The Way To San Jose.

Application fee: $30. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Love where you live and enjoy a quaint community right on the border of San Jose and Cupertino! Blue Hills West is a charming 60 unit complex professionally managed by Prodesse Property Group. Nestled away in a beautiful garden setting located in the award winning Cupertino school district and just minutes away from the Apple campus, shopping centers, library, parks and much more! Enjoy our pleasantly upgraded and spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes including granite countertops, modern cabinetry, air conditioning, double pane windows, and plenty of storage! For the convenience of our residents, we offer two on-site laundry facilities, a BBQ picnic area, sparkling pool that will call your name on those warm summer evenings and an entertaining recreation room with a competitive pool table, warm fireplace and lounging furniture. Call us today to set up an appointment to tour our wonderful community and your next apartment home! For information about other Altos Associates Properties in the Silicon Valley area, please click in this link: www.altosapartments.com.Who is Prodesse Property Group? We are a dedicated team of property management professionals working together to manage residential properties throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. We take great pride in creating wonderful living spaces that feel like home. In addition to working hard Monday through Friday, we have team members standing by ready to help outside of normal work hours 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO