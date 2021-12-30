ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal Digest: ‘Punjabi Radio’ Knows The Way To San Jose.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Jose -- Balwinder Kaur Khalsa and Dilpreet Khalsa’s Punjabi American Media has filed a $200,000 deal to buy the Los Gatos, CA-licensed translator K257BE at 99.3 FM from Susan Bushell. Punjabi American Media plans to relay its “Punjabi Radio” format from the HD3 channel of Bonneville classic rock “98.5 K-Fox”...

