Online shopping has never been easier than it is today. People are one click away from buying their wished products while being at home, at work, or even while traveling. In the past few years, the online shopping industry has grown tremendously, becoming a threat to the traditional business environment. Lack of time and convenience make more and more people spend their time online to relax and shop. As a result of this trend, companies are also making their presence online.

11 DAYS AGO