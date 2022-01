💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. More Philadelphians are testing positive for COVID-19 than any time in the past two years. However, the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the city is less than half what it was last winter. You can see how these metrics changed over time in the charts below.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO