Alton fire: Blaze within 200 tonnes of waste put out by firefighters

MEXIA, Texas – Two structure fires kept the Mexia Fire Department busy on Sunday. Crews dispatched Sunday morning to a structure fire at 1303 East Carthage Street in Mexia. When crews arrived, they discovered a single-wide mobile home more than fifty percent involved in flame. Firefighters were unable to...
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters in Covington are working to investigate the cause of a blaze that occurred at a residence on Tuesday afternoon. Units responded to calls regarding a structure fire on E Magee St. around 2 p.m. When they arrived, a fully involved residential fire was in progress.
MOMENCE — Multiple fire departments battled a fire Sunday morning at the Van Drunen Farms Tuthill Plant on the east side of the city. The fire broke out at 6:08 a.m. Sunday at the 11341 E. Illinois Route 114 facility, with an emergency monitoring service triggering an alarm, according to a statement released by Van Drunen.
KENT, Wash. — Firefighters in Kent were working to extinguish a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building, authorities said. Crews were called to The Groves apartment, located in the 23000 block of 180th Place SE shortly after 4:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear if...
Dozens of firefighters are still dealing with a blaze in the Belfast Harbour estate area. Crews arrived at the Clearway Disposal scrap metal recycling business on East Twin Road at 13:02 GMT on Tuesday. Thick black smoke has been billowing from it since then and two aerial appliances and a...
An Atttalla home was destroyed by fire Monday night, after firefighters battled a small fire earlier that day at the home. Assistant Chief Chase Bramlett said the department was called out at about 10:30 a.m. Monday to the home in the 400 block of Hughes Avenue. He said they found a small fire in a wall in the attic and extinguished it. He said firefighters searched to ensure the fire was out, using a thermal imaging camera to look for hot spots within the walls.
OCFA Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire that spread to another unit this morning at 3:21 am. at Harbor between First and McFadden, most likely at the Liberty Mobile Home Park. This was a Two Alarm fire. The firefighters were able to knock down the fire in one unit....
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple crews worked to put out a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. It happened in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue just before 4:00 p.m. A TV6 crew on scene confirmed with officials that no one was home at the time of the...
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters battled a structure fire Tuesday at 331 Second Ave. in Clearwater. Dispatchers said the fire call came in at 11:03 a.m. There were no injuries as a result of the residential fire, according to authorities.
Firefighters have been dispatched to tackle a large blaze that broke out at a metal scrapyard in the docks area of Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.Photos and video shared on social media showed a large plume of black smoke rising high into the sky. Six regular fire appliances and five specialist vehicles were sent to the scene – the Clearway Metal Recycling business on East Twin Road – at around 1pm.A spokeswoman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service told The Independent firefighters were expected to be at the scene “for some time”.The spokeswoman said: “There is a significant smoke plume and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a row home Friday afternoon in the Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said. The fire union said around 6:26 p.m. that the fire, on the 1000 block of West Franklin Street,...
Syracuse, N.Y. - Luckily no one was hurt in a home fire in Syracuse yesterday. Fire crews arrived on the scene last night just after 8 in the 1300 block of South Geddes street. The found smoke pouring from the two story home. Firefighters dealt with a large amount of...
Firefighters say they were called to a large mulch fire shortly before midnight on New Years Eve in Ontario County. Deputies say firefighters from Manchester, Shortsville, and Clifton Springs were called to Green Renewable on State Street in Manchester for the mulch fire. Firefighters worked at the scene for two...
WEST CHESTER — Five West Chester University students were burned out of their homes at University Court Apartments, in the 700 block of S. Franklin Street, during a Thursday early morning blaze. Two firefighters were injured. One was treated at the scene and the other was transported to Chester...
NEW BERN, Craven County — Crews were on the scene of a Thursday morning fire at an assisted living facility in New Bern. New Bern fire officials said the Riverview Assisted Living, also called Water Oak Manor, on Oaks Road in New Bern is unoccupied and nobody is supposed to be living there. The owners of the facility do not live in New Bern.
One firefighter was transported to an area hospital after a fall on the scene of a blaze in Boston on Christmas morning, the fire department announced. The Boston Fire Department responded to a two-alarm blaze on the second floor of a four-story building on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain, officials said.
Two fire crews were called to a blaze involving a bedroom at a Telford house. Firefighters, together with an operations officer, attended a property in Saville Close, Wellington, at about 3pm on Tuesday. Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, covering jet, thermal imaging camera and...
Firefighters in Rutherford quickly extinguished an attic fire Monday night. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. in a single-family Victorian home being renovated at Mountain Way and Windsor Place, the department said. It instantly went to two alarms, with fire in the walls of the 2½-story, wood-frame home.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Passersby used fire extinguishers to put out a small fire Sunday in front of a business in the Roseville-Fleet Ridge neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. The fire was reported at 4:40 p.m. Sunday at 1200 Scott Street near Shelter Island Drive, the fire...
Comments / 0