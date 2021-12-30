Alton fire: Blaze within 200 tonnes of waste put out by firefighters

An Atttalla home was destroyed by fire Monday night, after firefighters battled a small fire earlier that day at the home. Assistant Chief Chase Bramlett said the department was called out at about 10:30 a.m. Monday to the home in the 400 block of Hughes Avenue. He said they found a small fire in a wall in the attic and extinguished it. He said firefighters searched to ensure the fire was out, using a thermal imaging camera to look for hot spots within the walls.

