ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two arrested after Edgbaston hit-and-run crash

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have been arrested after a pedestrian was left badly injured in a hit-and-run crash in Birmingham. The 23-year-old man was struck on...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire

The 27-year-old has been detained on suspicion of child neglect. A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London. The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said. Fire crews...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man arrested after missing 12-year-old girl found

A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Devon has been found following an extensive policing operation. Leona Peach was reported missing from Newton Abbot on 20 December. Officers found her at a property near Boston in Lincolnshire on Thursday. She is said to be safe and well and is being supported by specialist officers and child services.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manea: Teenager dies in car crash on road he lived on

A teenager has died after a car crash on the road he lived on. Kelso Lawrence, 19, was driving a silver Peugeot 206 when it crashed on Byall Fen Drove in Manea, Cambridgeshire, at about 02:00 GMT on Monday. Emergency services attended the scene but the father-of-one died at the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Bbc West Midlands#Twitter
KEYT

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in South Florida arrested

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in South Florida that killed two children and hospitalized four more children on Monday. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that physical evidence led detectives to Sean Charles Greer, who was jailed Tuesday evening. Police said the vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in the crash. The front bumper was missing, which was located at the scene. Detectives arrested Greer, who they say confessed. Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Detectives say Greer confessed to his involvement in the crash.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Teenager injured in hit-and-run crash

A teenager has been seriously injured in a collision, police have said. The victim was riding a scrambler bike when he was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Hoylake Road, Birkenhead, at about 12:45 GMT on Christmas Day. He suffered leg injuries and was taken by air ambulance...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRQE News 13

APD arrest DWI suspect after overnight hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man suspected to have fled the scene after a crash. Christian Pacheco was arrested for DWI after fleeing the scene of the accident. Story continues below. Albuquerque: All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars. Business: Business for Breaking...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
BBC

Cannock murder arrest after woman found stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman who was repeatedly stabbed. Lucy Clews died at a property in Cannock, Staffordshire, in the early hours of 29 December. She was found by police officers who were sent due to concerns about her welfare.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSVN-TV

Arrest made for man involved in cyclist hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit-and-run crash that killed a man has been solved, according to police, as they have revealed they made an arrest Monday night. Surveillance video shows the moments after, detectives said, 35-year-old George Luis Amparo plowed a Nissan Rogue into a man and drove off. “I heard...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Man, 20, dies six days after crash

A man has died six days after a two-vehicle crash in the Scottish Borders.The collision, which involved a red Seat Ibiza and a black Seat Ibiza, happened on the A7 around half a mile north of Galashiels, at about 9.10pm on Monday December 27.The 20-year-old man who had been driving the red Seat Ibiza was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.He died in the hospital on Sunday January 2.We are appealing following a fatal road crash involving two cars on the A7 north of Galashiels around 9.10pm on Mon, 27 Dec, 2021. The 20yo male driver of...
ACCIDENTS
whdh.com

Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Warwick, RI

WARWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager dead in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday. Aramis Segura, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving to endanger–resulting in death, obstruction of justice, and operating on a suspended license.
WARWICK, RI
BBC

Bolton crash: Grandmother hit by car after collapsing in road

A grandmother died after collapsing in the road and being hit by a car on Christmas Day, police have said. Lillian Conroy, 81, was crossing Newbrook Road in Bolton at 19:05 GMT on 25 December when she collapsed. A man in his 60s, arrested on suspicion of causing death by...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy