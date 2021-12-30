Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-29 23:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire;...alerts.weather.gov
