Gibson gave up three goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Gibson's losing streak is now at five games (0-3-2) after he allowed the Avalanche to score the go-ahead goal with 1:11 left in the third period. The 28-year-old hasn't actually played that poorly during the skid, save for yielding a six-spot to the Coyotes on Dec. 17. The American netminder is now 11-9-6 with a 2.71 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He's among the top-five most used goalies this season -- while the ratios are just okay, the workload boosts his profile in fantasy.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO