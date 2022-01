NEW ORLEANS – Despite what Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin deemed “a perfect storm,” the Rebels showed heart when they could have easily folded. In a scoreless tie toward the end of the first quarter of Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl, redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral – who opted to play in one more game with his teammates rather than opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft – went down with an ankle injury.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO