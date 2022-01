By: KDKA-TV News Staff BIG BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people are dead after a crash in Beaver County. First responders shut down Centennial Avenue in Big Beaver overnight. The road was closed for hours. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Beaver County dispatchers said the coroner was requested to the crash site. Jennifer Jeffries, 37, and Tennille Smail, 30, died, the coroner said. Both died as a result of blunt force trauma, the coroner said, and the manner of their deaths was accidental. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

2 DAYS AGO