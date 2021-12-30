No. 18 Clemson stifles Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl, 20-13

You can count Alabama head coach Nick Saban among the many higher-ups in college football who isn’t exactly eager to see the College Football Playoff expanded. Speaking to the media on Monday, Saban dismissed the idea that adding more teams would mitigate the number of blowouts in the College Football Playoff. He said that the current College Football Playoff already features the four best teams and can’t see the logic to adding lower-ranked teams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO