Serbian Lajovic unsure of Djokovic's Australian Open plan

By Reuters
 6 days ago
SYDNEY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic did not tell his Serbian team mates why he was pulling out of the ATP Cup team event, said compatriot Dusan Lajovic on Thursday, adding that he is unsure if the world number one will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Speculation has been rife over Djokovic's participation in the first major of 2022, with the 34-year-old, who is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, repeatedly declining to say if he has been inoculated.

Organisers of the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 17, have stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

The Serb's last minute withdrawal from the ATP Cup in Sydney, which starts on Saturday, has fuelled speculation he may also skip the hardcourt major at Melbourne Park, where he has won a record nine titles including the last three.

"I don't know the official reason. Maybe the ATP knows," the 33rd-ranked Lajovic, who will lead Serbia's campaign at the ATP Cup in Djokovic's absence, told reporters.

"I mean, the decision, he said, 'I'm not coming, guys, to the ATP Cup. We'll see about the Australian Open'. He didn't specify if he's coming or not but that he's waiting for decision."

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece said Djokovic's absence was a big blow for the $10 million ATP Cup.

"If he thinks he's not ready to play here for whatever reason, it's his choice," said the 23-year-old, who lost to Djokovic in this year's French Open final.

"I think most of the players respect his choice. He has the freedom to choose. The rules are rules, and the rules are established for a certain purpose and the reason.

"So there are certain parameters that have to be followed in order to make certain things happen. So if some players decide not to follow them, it's their choice. I wouldn't say it's right or wrong here."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Australia

Australians reacted with fury on Wednesday after world number one Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption from having a Covid vaccine in order to play at this month's Australian Open. Djokovic voiced his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine in April 2020 when it was suggested they might be obligatory so tournament play could resume.
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I should have let go of all these...'

The draws have been announced for this week's Melbourne Summer Set, which will be played at Melbourne Park from January 3-9. There will be h*t action as three tournaments (one ATP and two WTA) are played simultaneously at the venue. Melbourne Summer Set - ATP 250 A battle between all...
The Independent

Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.FootballJohn Terry was back home.💙 @ChelseaFC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PgEE5V5GFJ— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 4, 2022David De Gea hailed Phil Jones’ return.Commitment. Proud to see you back on the pitch 🔴 https://t.co/FZnZ8e410l— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 4, 2022Everton got their man.New home 📍Cant wait to get started. @Everton #UTT #COYB pic.twitter.com/R1FsVeBxI8— nathan patterson (@np4tterson) January 4, 2022Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well.Good luck for the future, @DavyPropper. 💙Our former...
The Independent

‘A kick in the guts’: Outrage after Novak Djokovic granted exemption to appear at Australian Open

The decision to allow Novak Djokovic to participate in the upcoming Australian Open with an exemption for Covid-19 vaccination requirements has sparked outrage.Last month, Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley had said that all players wishing to participate in the tournament in Melbourne must have proof of single or double vaccination or provide proof of medical exemption.There was speculation around the world number 1 joining the tournament after he withdrew from the ATP cup in Sydney last week.On Tuesday, Djokovic, 34, ended speculation over his participation with a post on his social media, where he...
The Independent

Australian Open organisers say Novak Djokovic has received no ‘special favour’

Australian Open organisers insist world number one Novak Djokovic has not benefited from “special favour” after being granted a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid-19.All players and staff at this month’s tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.Defending champion Djokovic – a nine-time winner – has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading...
The Independent

Jamie Murray questions Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open exemption decision

Jamie Murray has insinuated Novak Djokovic has been given special treatment in the decision to give him a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open.It was revealed on Tuesday the Serbian will be attending the event in Melbourne despite the player being thought to be anti-vaccination. All players at the Open have to be vaccinated to compete. Fans have heavily criticised the move and Murray shared his own views on why the world no.1 was given an exemption.“I mean, I don’t know what to say about that really... I think if it was me that wasn’t vaccinated, I...
SPORTbible

Scott Morrison Weighs In On Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Vaccine Exemption

Scott Morrison is pointing the finger directly at the Victorian Government when it comes to Novak Djokovic playing at this year's Australian Open in Melbourne. Serbian tennis star Djokovic, who has had a fair bit to say about the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the jab itself, was recently granted a vaccine exemption which allows him to skip the mandatory regulations and defend his Aussie Open title.
Reuters

Tempers fray in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australia's daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high for a third day on Wednesday, further straining hospital resources and testing facilities as public anger grew over the handling of the fast-moving outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Many Australians, already unhappy about long...
Reuters

Tennis-Djokovic needs to prove exemption or go home - Australian PM

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic needs to prove that he has a genuine medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination when he lands in Australia or he will be "on the next plane home", Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.The world No. 1 announced on Tuesday he received an exemption to play in the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne and said he was heading to Australia. read more.
The Independent

Andy Murray roasts Liam Broady over Emma Raducanu comment

Andy Murray has jested with doubles partner Liam Broady about a comment he made about the British star while practicing with Emma Raducanu.The LTA shared photos of Murray and Raducanu hitting the ball to one another in the build up to the Australian Open. One picture included Raducanu giving her coach Torben Beltz a fist bump but he looked slightly like Murray in the shot.Broady wrote on Twitter about the photo: “Why is Andy’s body shaped like a teapot in the third picture?” And shortly after he added “I’ve just realised this is Emma’s coach and not Andy hahahahahahaha”.Murray hit...
The Independent

Naomi Osaka aiming to have fun on court in 2022 and never cry in pressroom again

Naomi Osaka said her main target for 2022 is to feel like she is “having fun” on the court following her winning return to action at the Melbourne Summer Set.Playing her first match in four months, Osaka beat Alize Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open warm-up tournament.The four-time grand slam winner, the reigning Australian Open champion, took a break from playing after losing to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of September’s US Open.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at the Melbourne Summer Set.#MelbourneTennis pic.twitter.com/WLA0lr1p8X— #AusOpen...
The Independent

Naomi Osaka makes winning return in Melbourne in first match in four months

Naomi Osaka struggled to victory over Alize Cornet in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set as the reigning Australian Open champion played her first match in four months.The warm-up tournament’s top seed, who is back on tour for the first time since the US Open following mental health struggles, will face either Petra Martic or Maryna Zanevska after defeating Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 over two hours and two minutes.“I really love playing here,” Osaka said in comments shared on the WTA after the match.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at...
