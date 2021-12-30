ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

When did I decide to stop living in denial? While lying on a plane gangway during a panic attack

By Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnDLz_0dYsb3s700
‘It took a year of intensive treatment for me to be able to leave the house without fear.’

It is hard to pinpoint the worst moment of your life. But when I think about my lowest ebb, a certain image begins to solidify: me, lying in the gangway of a plane, the cabin crew administering oxygen via a canister and a mask as we descend to Budapest airport and other passengers look on (bemused or horrified, I couldn’t say). A couple of minutes previously, a fog had descended on me as I sat in the seat next to my boyfriend; peculiar black clouds coalesced at the margins of my vision. I was passing out. “I need to lie down,” I said, with some urgency. “I need to lie down, now.”

Why does this image stand out? I suppose it is because, ultimately, it is about denial – and the point at which that stops being possible. The thing I didn’t want to know was that I was ill. Again. I had no business being on a plane. I had only been able to get on the plane at all as a result of the large white wine and two co-codamol tablets I had necked at the airport. It was no doubt the chemical effects of these that led to me almost blacking out. That and the fact I had been hyperventilating for the duration of the flight.

Those who have had panic attacks know that appealing to rationality rarely works. As far as I was concerned, being on that plane meant that I was about to die. There was no arguing with this. This didn’t manifest only psychologically; physiologically, extreme anxiety has all kinds of dramatic effects. My body knew the score.

Since the Paris terror attacks two months prior, I had refused to accept that the post-traumatic stress disorder with which I had been diagnosed as a student – and which I had recovered from – had come back. The first time I had it was because I was strangled by a stranger on a dark street as I made my way home. But, with treatment, I had recovered well. For the most part, I put it behind me and got on with my life.

Then, in my late 20s, I was in close proximity to the Paris attacks. Once more, I was forced to face the notion that I might be about to die. It sent my system into meltdown. The belief that I was safe, which had taken many hours of therapy – not to mention medication – to build back up, had been demolished. It was as though my mind and my body were not going to be fooled this time.

In a way, post-traumatic stress is like time travel. You are walking around, living your life in the present, but a part of you is back there in the traumatic event, reliving that night again and again, your body responding accordingly. I had convinced myself after Paris that I was simply in shock and that the symptoms would fade, but a part of me must have known in the run-up to the Budapest press trip that it wasn’t a good sign that I was hearing French sirens in my sleep, that every time I got on a bus or went to a bar I expected to be shot dead.

I must also have known that I should see a doctor, get back on the meds, join the waiting list for therapy, but I was resisting. To do so would mean admitting that I was ill. More than anything, I did not want to be ill again.

So, instead, I decided to carry on as though everything were normal. I continued to arrange the trip to Budapest despite feeling paralysing horror at the thought of it. Once I got there, after recovering enough to walk off the plane, I spent the entire time convinced there were gunmen around every corner. The only respite was the discovery that I could order very cheap, very strong martinis to our hotel room. This meant that, at least in the evenings, I was sufficiently tipsy not to feel afraid when I went out. I returned to the UK exhausted.

My experience on the plane was humiliating, but it was also the beginning of my acceptance of the fact that I was not OK. I had become interested in the psychology of trauma after I was attacked, but I didn’t seem to be applying any of that knowledge to myself. My trip to Hungary, and its effects, changed that. It made me accept that I needed help.

It took a year of intensive treatment, including exposure therapy, for me to be able to leave the house without fear. I was very lucky to receive the help I did so quickly, and for the therapy to have continued past the usual 12 free sessions. Gardening and writing also helped; I spent much of the time confined to my home working on a novel about trauma.

The following January, I went to Vietnam and Cambodia, a trip that involved six flights, all of which I took without needing to self-medicate through the fear – unthinkable when I was at my most agoraphobic. I didn’t have a panic attack that meant I needed to lie in the gangway; the plane didn’t fall out of the sky. Not only did I live, but I got to see a bit of that world that I had been missing for those long months.

That year, my novel found a publisher and I got married. Since then, I have been writing another book and working on a creative nonfiction project that, among other things, looks at what it means to contemplate motherhood when you have experienced mental illness. I am wary of recovery stories, partly because I don’t take it for granted that I will always be well.

When I look back on that young woman lying in the aisle of a plane, she isn’t exactly a stranger, but she does belong to a different phase of my life. And she taught me an important lesson: never deny yourself help out of fear and pride. If I get ill again, I will do my best to remember that.

The mental health charity Mind can be contacted on 0300 123 3393 or by visiting mind.org.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I spent years trying to drink and eat myself numb. Then I began a year of intense transformation

At 42, I believed that my food and alcohol dependencies defined me. In my mirror, I would always be as I saw myself then: fat and drunk. I was over the hill and past the point of any meaningful change. Who, at my age, truly starts over? I had clearly missed the opportunity to be one of those healthy, mindful people I mocked on Instagram. I was who I was: destined to remain in those cycles of dependency and to be unhappy, discontent and stuck. Then disaster struck.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Woman nearly died from bowel complaint when care plan not followed, disability royal commission told

A woman with cerebral palsy and a moderate intellectual disability nearly died when a bowel condition escalated catastrophically after support workers at her group home failed to follow her nutrition and care protocols properly, the disability royal commission has heard. The royal commission is examining matters of violence, abuse, neglect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Want To Stop Panic Attacts? Certain Memories Can Do That.

Panic can take place when the parasympathetic nervous system fails to limit hyperarousal caused by the sympathetic nervous system. When stressed, parasympathetic nervous system response is needed for us to separate what we imagine is happening from what is really happening. The thought of an emotionally and physically safe person...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Attacks#Gangway#Time Travel
New York Post

I had a panic attack when my butt ache turned out to be terminal cancer

A mom who was suffering pain in her butt cheek was told she had terminal cancer — just six months after she’d been given the “all clear.”. Gemma Denham, 29, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, had already had treatment for cervical cancer after being diagnosed in March this year.
CANCER
The US Sun

I felt every cut and tug when my C-section went wrong – now PTSD has left me fearing for my baby’s life

ANNA Doggart knew she’d be obsessed with her son the moment he was born. But she never expected to spend all night watching him sleep, terrified he would stop breathing. The 25-year-old had Reynard Fox in February 2021, and for the first two months of his life, she would get up every five to 10 minutes to check he was breathing in his cot, sometimes waking him up to check he was alive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

America’s controversial ‘troubled teen’ wilderness therapy camps - and why survivors like Paris Hilton want to stop them

Kyra Frankowski was 14 years old when her parents decided they didn’t know what to do with her.Four days after entering the new year in 2014, she was ripped from her home in Ohio and dropped off at a camp in rural Utah which promised to disrupt years of “behaviour problems”.Upon arrival, she was stripped of her belongings, clothes, piercings - anything that showed signs of personality.In the four months that followed, she spent every second of every day in the wild, hiking until her feet bled, eating dehydrated foods that left her constipated for weeks, bathing with a bucket...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Hungary
Country
Vietnam
Salon

Inside psychogenic death, the phenomenon of "thinking" yourself to death

In 1967, a woman was admitted to Baltimore City Hospital, complaining about shortness of breath, chest pains, nausea, and dizziness. She was 22-years-old. She hadn't had health problems until just over a month earlier. Now she was extremely anxious, hyperventilating, sweating and nearly fainting. After two weeks, she finally confided...
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

“He was the fittest, healthiest person I know”, Anti-vaxxer said he wished he had been vaccinated before he died after suffering from an infection and organ failure after contracting COVID-19

According to reports, before going onto a ventilator in hospital, the 42-year-old rock climber and bodybuilder told his consultant that he wished he had been vaccinated. Unfortunately, he died in intensive care after suffering from an infection and organ failure. The 42-year-old father sent a message to his twin sister saying “don’t let them give up on me” shortly before he died after contracting Coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

103K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy