Quiz: Name Glamorgan's One Day-Cup winning XI

Former Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has announced his retirement at the age of 30, saying he does "not feel comfortable in the world of football".Propper, who won 19 Holland caps, returned to PSV Eindhoven last summer after a four-year spell with Brighton during which he made 121 appearances for the Sussex club.He says he "lost the love for the game" in the time away from his homeland and that when he returned he "hoped to rediscover the joy...but it was not to be."In a statement on PSV's official website on Tuesday, Propper said: "I made the final decision to call...

