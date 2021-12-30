Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 09:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Curry County Coast; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern California and southwest Oregon, including the following areas, in northern California, Western Siskiyou County. In southwest Oregon, Central Douglas County, Curry County Coast, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and South Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 1 to 2 inches of rain fell over the last 24 hours with additional runoff from low elevation snowmelt. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain today will lead to the possibility of localized flooding of streams, creeks, and low lying areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
