CLEVELAND — McMinn County faced off with Cleveland earlier than it may have expected, and the result did not go the Cherokees’ way. One too many cold shooting stretches sank the Tribe in a 66-49 loss to the Blue Raiders in the third-place game of the BSN Sports Cleveland Holiday Tournament on Thursday at Cleveland High School’s Raider Arena.

MCMINN COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO