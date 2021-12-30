ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor Torres announces premium pay for CNMI government employees

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ralph DLG. Torres officially announced that the Department of Finance is set to release premium pay for CNMI government employees who have worked at least forty (40) hours to directly mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as CNMI government employees who have worked to provide public services since the pandemic...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces indoor masking requirement in state buildings, state employee union agreements

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced additional actions to address the current rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including measures to safeguard the health of state employees and citizens entering state buildings and facilities. In addition, the governor announced that the state has completed historic agreements with the two largest state employee unions that will lead to significant salary increases and … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces indoor masking requirement in state buildings, state employee union agreements" The post Governor Hogan announces indoor masking requirement in state buildings, state employee union agreements appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces $21 Million in Federal Funding to Help Rhode Islanders Pay the Cost of Utility Bills

In an effort to help Rhode Islanders pay their utility bills, Governor Dan McKee today announced $21,871,003 for fiscal year 2022 for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help eligible low-income Rhode Islanders pay their heating bills. The State also received $30,818,515 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for LIHEAP, bringing the state’s total LIHEAP funding to $52.6 million for fiscal year 2022. Governor McKee also announced the addition of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), a federal program beginning in early 2022 that will help Rhode Islanders pay the cost of water and wastewater bills.
POLITICS
westcentralsbest.com

DPPJ: Employee raises, premium pay, budgets and giveaways

MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish Police Jury employees should have an extra spring in their step in the coming days as they have been approved for raises next year and a one-time payment from federal coronavirus recovery funds. Police jurors have gone back and forth in recent weeks about...
MANSFIELD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Finance#Commonwealth
Newport Plain Talk

County to await state guidance before providing employees with premium pay

The County Legislative Body gathered last week for their last meeting of 2021. Commissioners held a brief discussion about premium pay for county employees using American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. The premium pay has been an ongoing topic of discussion for several months. After an exchange with commissioners, County Mayor...
POLITICS
pncguam.com

Group: Guam leaders should not ‘abet’ the breaking of federal cockfighting laws

The Animal Wellness Action (AWA) group held a news conference Wednesday urging Guam’s leaders to publicly condemn cockfighting and not ‘abet’ the breaking of the federal anti-cockfighting laws. The organization’s president, Wayne Pacelle, called on Guam leaders to act against those who would break the law in...
ANIMALS
norcalrecord.com

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.23.21

California's Governor's Office issued the following announcement on Dec. 23. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Lisa Constancio, 50, of Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Deputy Director at the State Board of Education. Constancio has been Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction at the California Department of Education since 2019, where she has held several positions 2006, including Director of the School Fiscal Services Division and Director of the Charter Schools Division. She served in several positions at the Office of Public School Construction at the Department of General Services from 1997 to 2006. Constancio earned a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $188,160. Constancio is a Democrat.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
southwestledger.news

Lawton approves premium pay plan for pandemic employees

LAWTON — Lawton City Council has signed off on a plan to reward employees who worked through the pandemic. The council recently authorized City Manager Michael Cleghorn to use part of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars to implement the plan. The measure covers all city employees who physically worked between March 23, 2020, and May 30, 2021, and are still on the payroll.
LAWTON, OK
wirx.com

Commissioners Authorize Premium Pandemic Pay To Some Employees

Some city employees in Benton Harbor will be getting bonuses. During a meeting this week, city commissioners approved premium pay for employees who are working in the pandemic and facing additional risk. Federal ARPA funds are being use because long as the employees qualify, ARPA funds can be used in such a way. Commissioner Edward Isom said the employees have earned it.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation bills await Maryland lawmakers

 Maryland lawmakers return to Annapolis for the 2022 legislative session Monday and have a host of pre-filed bills to review. The session officially opens on Jan. 12 and among the bills, the House and Senate will discuss pertain to cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation for front-line workers with COVID-19, election finance issues, and unemployment compensation fraud. […] The post Cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation bills await Maryland lawmakers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
pncguam.com

Attorney General signs M.O.A. to cleanup abandoned vehicles

Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho has signed the memorandum of agreement between the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and the mayors’ council of Guam regarding implementation of the Guam islandwide environmental cleanup program, which includes the removal of abandoned vehicles. The AG’s office released a statement saying the M.C.O.G. has removed abandoned vehicles from properties after obtaining consent from private landowners, however, this year, the M.C.O.G. requested legal guidance from the O.A.G. on the authority of mayors to remove abandoned vehicles on public roadways, which is governed by specific procedures set out by statute.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy